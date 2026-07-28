Park Jeong-min, the 'nation's ex-boyfriend,' returns as a 'real man' this time.. Kim Hee-won-directed series makes a comeback

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] Disney+ series "Not_found," directed by Kim Hee-won, is set to meet viewers with a star-studded cast that includes actor Park Jeong-min.

"Not_found" is based on writer Kim Tae-gung's web novel of the same name, which was adapted into a webtoon in 2020 and first released on WEBTOON. The original webtoon has surpassed 470 million cumulative global views and has won overwhelming love from readers around the world after being translated into multiple languages, including English, Japanese, Indonesian, and Thai.

Park Jeong-min, who has shown a wide acting range in films such as "The Ugly," "Smugglers," and "Deliver Us from Evil," leads the series as Han Yu-hyeon. Yu-hyeon rises from an entry-level employee to the youngest CEO through outstanding execution and sharp field instincts, but loses everything overnight. By chance, he returns to his first year as a new employee 20 years earlier and gets another chance to correct a regret-filled past and move toward a new ending. Expectations are high for another career-defining role from Park, who has repeatedly transformed beyond expectations in every project.

The fourth team of Hansung Electronics' product planning division, where Han Yu-hyeon rejoins as a rookie, is also filled with distinctive characters. Bae Seong-woo, known for his strong presence in films such as "The Ultimate Duo" and the drama "The 8 Show," plays Kim Hyun-min, an assistant manager whose indifferent exterior hides keen insight. Kim Jihyun, from "Heroes Next Door," "Seocho-dong," and "D.P. Season 2," takes on the role of Choi Min-hee, a perfectionist section chief who balances work and family without losing her composure.

Jung Moon-sung, praised for his solid acting in works such as "Not_found" and the "Hospital Playlist" series, transforms into Kim Young-gil, an engineer-turned-assistant manager with careful analytical skills and persistence. Moon Sang-hoon, who has built a unique identity and broad popularity as both a YouTube creator and actor through projects such as "Not_found," "D.P. Season 2," and "Extraordinary Attorney Woo," plays Park Seung-woo, Yu-hyeon's mentor who is more diligent than anyone else but never gets the results to show for it, and delivers strong chemistry with Park Jeong-min. Kim Min joins as Lee Chan-ho, an enthusiastic employee who rushes to help wherever he is needed, bringing energy to the team after appearing in the 10-million-view films "The King's Warden," "Rebound," and "Gold Land."

The characters driving the fierce political battles and conflicts inside the conglomerate are equally formidable. Lee Jung-eun, one of the industry's most in-demand stars for films such as "My Daughter Is a Zombie" and "Parasite," as well as the drama "Our Blues," adds weight to the series as Jo Chan-young, an executive in the product planning division who wields immense influence within the organization. Kim Seol-hyun makes a special appearance as Lee Ae-rin, Jo's secretary, lending support with her roles in "Summer Strike," "The Killer's Shopping List," and "Awaken." Kim Dae-myung, from "The Completion of Marriage," "Negotiation Skills," and the "Hospital Playlist" series, transforms into Lee Kyung-hoon, the sales team manager who clashes sharply with Yu-hyeon. Lee Sang-yi, known for his work in "Legendary Chef," the "Bloodhounds" series, and "Good Boy," plays Kwon Se-jung, Yu-hyeon's former colleague and the man who leaves the present-day Yu-hyeon with unforgettable wounds and regret. Lee Kwang-soo, who has shown striking transformations in "Gold Land," "Piece by Piece City," and "No Way Out: The Roulette," makes a special appearance as Shin Gyeong-su, the chairman whom Han Yu-hyeon fears and watches most closely.

The series is directed by Kim Hee-won, who earned praise for his delicate direction in "Light Shop." He was also nominated for the TV directing award at the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards for "Light Shop," proving his capabilities as a director beyond his career as an actor. Expectations are rising over the synergy between his nuanced handling of characters' emotions and "Not_found," a series that promises a distinctive blend of genre-driven entertainment.

Ahead of filming, director Kim Hee-won said, "We have prepared a great deal. We are doing our best so that everyone here can work happily. I hope we can all finish filming with smiles and enjoy the process together," expressing his strong commitment to the project and heightening anticipation.

Production is handled by Studio N, which has built trust by creating IP-based video content that combines artistic quality and mass appeal, including "The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call," "Jeongnyeon," and "Vigilante."

"Not_found," adapted from writer Kim Tae-gung's popular webtoon of the same name, is an office time-slip drama about a man who rose to the position of CEO of a major conglomerate by chasing success alone, only to lose everything overnight, and then returns to his rookie days 20 years earlier to rebuild his life. It stars Park Jeong-min, Bae Seong-woo, Kim Jihyun, Jung Moon-sung, Moon Sang-hoon, Kim Min, Lee Jung-eun, Kim Seol-hyun, Kim Dae-myung, Lee Sang-yi, and Lee Kwang-soo. It is also the second directorial project by actor-turned-director Kim Hee-won, who made a successful directing debut with "Light Shop."

Reporter Jiyoung Cho, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.