'My Favorite Employee' Kang Hoon: "I resemble the perfectionist protagonist... I'm a planner"

Photo = tvN [Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Kang Hoon said, "I have a high synchronicity with the perfectionist character.

" On the afternoon of the 28th, an online press conference for tvN's new Monday-Tuesday drama 'My Favorite Employee' (written by Lee Young and Kim Ji-an, directed by Park Ji-hyun and Jung Da-hyung) was held via Tving and Naver TV. The press conference was attended by Kang Hoon, who plays Kang Ha-gi, the young CEO of the fashion platform Apello; Kim Hye-jun, who plays Nam Da-reum, a rookie marketer who joined Apello dreaming of becoming a successful fan; Cha Woo-min, who plays Lee Chan, a member of D. N. X, Nam Da-reum's favorite idol group; and Director Park Ji-hyun.

Kang Hoon made the audience laugh by confessing, "I played a character so detail-oriented that he was called 'Kangtail' in the drama. I researched how the CEO of a fashion platform works and studied his style extensively to match it with the character. I also studied how he behaves toward his employees. I pondered his approach when someone approached him and the reasons why he started keeping people at a distance.

He shares a perfectionist personality with me. I am a J, a planner type. " Based on the webtoon "My Oppa is an Idol" by writer Sung Eun, "My Favorite Employee" is an office growth romance drama about a rookie employee who ends up becoming the employee of their favorite idol while trying to meet them.

Starring Kang Hoon, Kim Hye-jun, Cha Woo-min, and Shin Yoon, the series was written by Lee Young of 'Siren' and directed by Jung Da-hyung. It will premiere on tvN on August 3 at 8:50 PM as the follow-up to 'Tomorrow at Work!'. Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.