'Queen of Tears' Kim Hye-jun: "My First Rom-Com, I Can't Believe This Day Has Come!"

Photo = tvN

[Sportschosun reporter Jiyoung Cho] Actress Kim Hye-jun said, "I am so happy that my first rom-com challenge has finally come."

On the afternoon of the 28th, TVING and Naver TV hosted an online production presentation for tvN's new Monday-Tuesday drama 'Queen of Tears' (written by Lee Young and Kim Ji-an, directed by Park Ji-hyun and Jung Da-hyung). Kang Hoon, who plays Kang Ha-gi, the young CEO of fashion platform Apello; Kim Hye-jun, who plays rookie marketer Nam Da-reum, a devoted fan who joins Apello; Cha Woo-min, who plays Lee Chan, a member of Nam Da-reum's favorite idol group D.N.X; and director Park Ji-hyun attended the event.

Kim Hye-jun smiled brightly and said, "I am so happy that this day has come for me." Speaking about her first rom-com, she added, "I had always wanted to try a rom-com, but once it was time to do it, I felt overwhelmed and under pressure. I resolved to prepare even more carefully. I think I was able to do well thanks to the actors and the director I worked with. I just hope I do not end up doing only rom-coms from now on."

Based on Sungeun's webtoon 'My Oppa Is an Idol,' 'Queen of Tears' is an office growth romance about a rookie employee who ends up becoming the fan of her favorite star while trying to meet him. The series stars Kang Hoon, Kim Hye-jun, Cha Woo-min, and Shin Yoon. It is written by Lee Young, who also wrote 'Not_found,' and directed by Jung Da-hyung. As the follow-up to 'See You at Work Tomorrow!,' it will premiere on tvN on August 3 at 8:50 p.m.

Jiyoung Cho

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.