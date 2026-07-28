'My Favorite Employee' Kim Hye-jun: "During school talent shows, I fangirled by dancing to Girls' Generation and Wonder Girls"

Photo = tvN [Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Actress Kim Hye-jun said, "I had a lot of experience fangirling over idols during my school days.

" On the afternoon of the 28th, an online press conference for tvN's new Monday-Tuesday drama 'My Favorite Employee' (written by Lee Young and Kim Ji-an, directed by Park Ji-hyun and Jung Da-hyung) was held via Tving and Naver TV. The press conference was attended by Kang Hoon, who plays Kang Ha-gi, the young CEO of the fashion platform Apello; Kim Hye-jun, who plays Nam Da-reum, a rookie marketer who joined Apello dreaming of becoming a successful fan; Cha Woo-min, who plays Lee Chan, a member of D. N. X, Nam Da-reum's favorite idol group; and Director Park Ji-hyun.

Regarding her favorite idol, Kim Hye-jun reflected, "I was a fan of every idol group that was active during my school days. I remember spending my lunch breaks singing along to idol songs. I liked girl groups too. Whenever there was a talent show, I would dance to songs by Girls' Generation or Wonder Girls.

Unfortunately, I couldn't stand in the center. While acting in this drama, I recalled and brought out the emotions from my school days. I also remember collecting albums. " Based on the webtoon "My Oppa is an Idol" by writer Sung Eun, "My Favorite Employee" is an office growth romance drama about a rookie employee who ends up becoming the employee of their favorite idol while trying to meet them.

Starring Kang Hoon, Kim Hye-jun, Cha Woo-min, and Shin Yoon, the series was written by Lee Young of 'Siren' and directed by Jung Da-hyung. It will premiere on tvN on August 3 at 8:50 PM as the follow-up to 'Tomorrow at Work!'. Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.