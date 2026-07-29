Shim Hyung-tak's son Haru in a swimsuit, showing off an adorable little belly — how can he be this cute? ('The Return of Superman')

Photo courtesy of KBS

[Sportschosun Reporter An So-yoon] Haru from "The Return of Superman" is showing off his adorable swimsuit look.

The 631st episode of KBS2's "The Return of Superman," airing on the 29th under the title "Flowers of Laughter Are in Full Bloom," follows Shim Hyung-tak and Haru as they head to a pool for a summer outing.

Among them, 18-month-old Haru draws attention with his lovable swimsuit style. He perfectly pulls off a cute yellow swimsuit decorated with tomatoes, instantly catching the eye. In particular, Haru's plump little belly brings a smile to everyone's face.

Once in the water, Haru beams brightly and moves around the pool. He keeps kicking his chubby legs through the tube and splashes around energetically. He also changes direction with ease, heading wherever he wants. His swimming skills are hard to believe for an 18-month-old and are drawing admiration.

Shim Hyung-tak was stunned, saying, "Haru is kicking by himself," and then smiled with his hand over his mouth as Haru found an exit he could reach on his own. It is said that he could not hide his smile at Haru's impressive growth and swimming skills. Haru's summer water play, with both adorable visuals and surprising swimming ability, will be shown on today's episode of "The Return of Superman."

Meanwhile, KBS2's "The Return of Superman" airs every Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.