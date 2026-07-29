Will it go to Season 2? 'Eastern Palace' enters its second week of release, ranks 2nd in global non-English shows and maintains Top 10 in 69 countries.

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] The Netflix series 'Eastern Palace' (written by Kwon So-ra and Seo Jae-won, directed by Choi Jung-kyu) continues to receive enthusiastic love from viewers worldwide even in its second week of release.

1 million views (viewing time divided by the total running time) in its second week, but it also demonstrated its strength by making it onto the TOP 10 lists in 69 countries around the world. The reaction from domestic and international viewers toward 'Eastern Palace' has become even more fervent. Domestic viewers demonstrated the series' enduring popularity with reactions such as, "I really enjoyed watching it. It is the only drama I have rewatched three or three times in recent years" (YouTube @ja***********), "I really finished it all in one day. Please release Season 2 soon" (YouTube @May***), "'The Crown Prince' is fun.

I watched it feeling a bit like watching a video game. My eyes never got bored" (X @go*********), "I want to rent a movie theater to watch 'The Crown Prince'. The visuals and sound are so good I feel like I'm going crazy" (X @we*********), "In the latter half, it is hard to talk without mentioning Kwak Dong-yeon's acting. His acting was really good" (YouTube @77********), "The colors and camera angles are incredible" (YouTube @us**********), and "The aesthetics of 'The Crown Prince' are truly insane"? (X @tf****).

Overseas viewers also made their impressions, stating, "With its bizarre yet sophisticated mise-en-scène and a message of catastrophe that will not be forgotten for a long time, this series will remain in the heart even after the end credits roll. " "A masterpiece" (IMDb @0*) "The best work! Perfect in gore, horror elements, and storyline" (IMDb @ka*********) "The actors' performances were good, the visuals were excellent, and the background music made the scary scenes stand out even more. One of the best K-horror dramas I have ever seen" (IMDb @us**********) "I binge-watched it in one sitting. The story was excellent, and it unfolded efficiently without any unnecessary elements.

Every episode was packed with content" (IMDb @ca*********) and others sent high praise for the spectacular direction, visuals, and the actors' excellent performances. 'The Crown Prince' tells the story of Gu Cheon (Nam Joo-hyuk), who has the ability to traverse the world of ghosts, and Saeng-gang (No Yoon-seo), a court lady harboring a secret, as they are summoned by the King (Jo Seung-woo) to uncover the curse residing in the Crown Prince's Palace. Starring Nam Joo-hyuk, Noh Yoon-seo, and Cho Seung-woo, the script was written by Kwon So-ra and Seo Jae-won, writers of 'Entourage', 'The Guest', and 'Bulgasal', while Choi Jung-kyu, director of 'Red Moon, Blue Sea' and 'The Devil Judge', took charge of directing. Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.