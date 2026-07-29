Cheonggyoyuk Takes the World by Storm, Becomes Netflix's Fourth Korean Series to Enter the All-Time Top 10

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] The Netflix series "Cheonggyoyuk" (written by Lee Nam-gyu, Kim Da-hee and Moon Jong-ho; directed by Hong Jong-chan) has become the fourth Korean series to rank among Netflix's all-time top 10 most popular non-English series.

Eight weeks after its release, "Cheonggyoyuk" recorded a total of 60.2 million views, calculated by dividing viewing hours by the show's total running time. It has firmly established itself as one of Netflix's most popular series of all time.

It is the fourth such achievement for a Korean-made series, following seasons 1, 2 and 3 of "Squid Game." Now, four of the 10 most-watched non-English series on Netflix are Korean productions.

This result once again proves the global popularity and influence of Korean content. Right after its release, the series held the No. 1 spot worldwide for four straight weeks. In its second week, it also topped the charts in 91 countries' top 10 lists, continuing its strong run. Even now, eight weeks later, it remains in the top 10 of the viewing rankings, showing its lasting appeal.

According to Netflix's "What We Watched" viewing report released in mid-July, five of the top 10 most-watched series in the first half of this year were first-season titles like "Cheonggyoyuk." This suggests that not only well-known titles, but also new series, can be widely discovered and loved by viewers.

In addition, even the most successful title worldwide accounted for less than 1% of total viewing for a single work. This shows that Netflix's success comes not from a few hits, but from the strength of its entire catalog and its diverse lineup.

Based on the webtoon of the same name by Chae Yong-taek and Han Ga-ram, "Cheonggyoyuk" depicts the satisfying and refreshing efforts of the Korean Educational Rights Protection Bureau, an agency created to protect the country's education system from overstepping students, teachers and parents. Kim Moo-yul, Lee Sung-min, Jin Ki-joo and Pyo Ji-hoon star in the series. Lee Nam-gyu, Kim Da-hee and Moon Jong-ho, who wrote "Daily Dose of Sunshine," penned the script, while Hong Jong-chan, known for "Juvenile Justice" and "Mr. Plankton," directed it.

Jo Ji-young, Reporter, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.