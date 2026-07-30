Blue Dragon D-Day, Epic Lineup → Surprise Celebration... A Star Festival with No Skip

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] It is an all-time great lineup where no one would disagree regardless of who wins.

The stars of the buzzworthy 'K-content' that made viewers around the world laugh and cry have gathered at the Blue Dragon Series Awards to engage in a fierce competition to claim the crown. The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, Korea's first awards ceremony dedicated to streaming series, will be held at 8:30 PM on the 31st at Paradise City Chroma in Incheon. Formidable nominees have been selected for dramas and variety shows released on domestic and international streaming platforms from June 1, 2025, to May 31, 2026, and the winners of the prestigious trophies will be determined today (the 31st).

Ahead of the awards ceremony, we examine the key points of interest at this year's Blue Dragon Series Awards that you shouldn't miss. Photo = Genie TV, ENA Photo = Netflix ▶ 'Scarecrow' Genie TV's First Best Drama

' Amid the dominance of Netflix, a platform that has demonstrated Goliath-level influence, attention is focused on whether Genie TV can achieve its first Best Program Award with 'Scarecrow'. Furthermore, the ill-fated

The production team and cast of 'Hong Kim Dong Jeon', which was abruptly canceled due to low ratings, moved to Netflix to launch 'Driver', which has grown into a flagship variety show loved by viewers, continuing for five seasons. All eyes are on whether they can succeed in getting revenge at the Blue Dragon Series Awards. The press conference for the Tving Original series 'Legend of the Cook' was held at the Pullman Ambassador Seoul Eastpole on the 6th.

Park Ji-hoon is having a photo session. Reporter Heo Sang-wook wook@sportschosun. 06/ The press conference for Netflix's 'Chef Black & White: Cooking Class War 2' held at JW Marriott Dongdaemun on the 17th.

Chef Hu Deok-juk is giving a greeting. Dongdaemun = Reporter Heo Sang-wook wook@sportschosun. 17/ ▶ From Youngest Best Actor to Oldest New Male Entertainer Nominee Among the star-studded lineup of nominees for the Blue Dragon Series Awards, the eye-catching age battle cannot be left out.

Park Ji-hoon, selected as the youngest Best Actor nominee in the history of the Blue Dragon Series Awards, and Hu Deok-juk, nominated as the oldest New Male Entertainer, are the main characters. First, Park Ji-hoon,

Conversely, at this year's Blue Dragon Series Awards, there is also significant spotlight on Chef Hu Deok-juk, the nominee for the oldest New Male Entertainer award. Born in 1949 and 77 years old this year, Hu Deok-juk

Photo = Jin Seon-kyu's SNS ▶ Jin Seon-kyu and Park Bo-kyung, First Couple to Be Nominated Together at Blue Dragons There is also great interest in whether Jin Seon-kyu and Park Bo-kyung, who attracted attention as the first couple to be nominated together at the Blue Dragon Series Awards, will win. Jin Seon-kyu, who married Park Bo-kyung in October 2010, overcame a long period of obscurity to win the Best Supporting Actor award at the 38th Blue Dragon Film Awards in 2017 for the film 'The Outlaws,' leaving a lasting impression on the public with his emotional, tearful acceptance speech.

Having confessed his apologies and gratitude to his wife, Park Bo-kyung, who endured his time of anonymity with him, he is now set to walk the Blue Dragon Series Awards red carpet hand in hand with her. Park Bo-kyung, who has established herself as "actress Park Bo-kyung" rather than "Jin Seon-kyu's wife," also adds significance by being nominated for the Blue Dragon Series Awards for the first time in her life.

With Jin Seon-kyu nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama for 'Aema' and Park Bo-kyung nominated for Best Supporting Actress for 'Lady Dua' at this year's Blue Dragon Series Awards, attention is focused on whether they can complete the miracle of winning together and enjoy double the joy. The 3rd Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 19th at Paradise City in Incheon.

We Dam Boys and Park Nam-jung are presenting a wonderful performance. Incheon = Reporter Heo Sang-wook wook@sportschosun.

19/ The 3rd Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 19th at Paradise City in Incheon. As the girls handed the microphone to actor Choi Hyun-wook, he is skillfully singing.

Incheon = Reporter Jung Jae-geun cjg@sportschosun. 19/ The 3rd Blue Dragon Series Awards were held at Paradise City in Incheon on the 19th.

Jay Park is presenting a spectacular performance. Incheon = Reporter Heo Sang-wook wook@sportschosun.

19/ The 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held at Paradise City in Incheon on the 18th. Im Si-wan is presenting a special performance.

Incheon = Reporter Heo Sang-wook wook@sportschosun. 18/ ▶ Blue Dragon Celebration Performance, Why Are They So Sincere? Conquering everything from OTT narratives to memes It is the time for the Blue Dragon organizers to

Expectations for the celebratory performance, which is being crafted with such determination, are hotter than ever. Unlike the rigid or formulaic atmosphere seen in traditional awards ceremonies, the Blue Dragon Series

Through collaborations that break genre boundaries and stage productions, it is cited as a highlight for viewers every year. The celebratory performances by artists such as Jannabi, Park Nam-jung & We Damn Boys,

By perfectly analyzing the narratives of OTT works, fandom culture, and even internet memes to incorporate them into every element of the stage, these performances have established themselves as the highlight of the Blue Dragon Series Awards. Above all, Im Si-wan, who performed the opening celebratory performance at the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards, garnered the most attention for fulfilling a promise he had made in his acceptance speech for the Best Actor award at the 3rd ceremony, effectively taking back what he had said.

The Blue Dragon Series Awards, which has garnered immense anticipation every year for its stage productions that trigger a dopamine rush in the attending actors, production staff, and viewers alike, is raising expectations this year regarding which hidden artist and unconventional celebratory performance will create a legendary meme. Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.