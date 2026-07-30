"K-Shamanism Continues"... Disney+ Produces Spin-Off of 'Battle of Fates 49,' 'Shinppal Stay' Set for 2027 Release

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jiyoung Cho] Disney+ has confirmed the launch of the spin-off "Shinppal Stay" from "Battle of Fates 49."

After its release, "Battle of Fates 49" rose to No. 1 on the cumulative 12-day chart for the most-watched title in South Korea. It also cemented its status as a flagship variety IP for Disney+, drawing attention as the production team behind the show and Disney+ join forces to create the spin-off "Shinppal Stay" for global fans.

Together with "Battle of Fates 49," the new series is expected to build a powerful K-shamanism universe and captivate audiences around the world. In particular, the top fate readers from "Battle of Fates 49" will gather in "Shinppal Stay," heightening anticipation.

The top three from "Battle of Fates 49" — winner Yoon Daeman, along with Seol-hwa and Lee So-bin — will reunite, promising explosive synergy. The addition of MZ shamans such as 19-year-old youngest shaman Jiseon Doryeong and the handsome shaman Maehwa Doryeong also raises expectations. The fate readers will offer a fully customized, all-out care experience for guests, including a K-shamanism tour exclusive to overnight visitors, as well as meals and counseling.

"Shinppal Stay" also draws attention by showing just how intense global fans' interest in K-shamanism has become since "Battle of Fates 49" sparked it.

Since the release of "Battle of Fates 49," social media has seen the creation of overseas fan accounts for the fate readers, along with reaction videos from global fans spreading online. The show has built a fandom not only in South Korea but also abroad, fueling a K-shamanism craze that resonates worldwide.

Against this backdrop, applications for the "Shinppal Stay" guest recruitment held in May poured in from around the world, underscoring the enthusiasm surrounding the K-shamanism wave sparked by "Battle of Fates 49." As soon as recruitment opened, stories from applicants in 42 countries, including the United States, Japan, France, Mexico, India, and Rwanda, flooded in. With active applications coming from all six continents — Asia, Europe, the Americas, Oceania, and Africa — interest and anticipation for "Shinppal Stay" have continued to soar even before production began.

Amid the intense buzz around "Shinppal Stay," curiosity is growing over what kind of healing global guests, who will check in directly in South Korea, the birthplace of K-shamanism, can receive from the fate readers.

"Shinppal Stay" is a K-shamanism healing tour in which fate readers with strong spiritual power check in on the destinies of global guests. Yoon Daeman, Seol-hwa, Lee So-bin, Jiseon Doryeong, and Maehwa Doryeong will appear. The show is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ next year.

Jiyoung Cho, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.