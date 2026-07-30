Jian Awakens in Earnest... Kim Hye-jun Breaks Down in Tears After Losing Her First Love, Yoo Hyun-soo, in Just Two Episodes of 'The Shopping Mall of the Killer Season 2'

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] Kim Hye-jun of 'The Shopping Mall of the Killer Season 2' has lost someone close to her, signaling a full-scale awakening.

In episodes 3 and 4 of the Disney+ original series 'The Shopping Mall of the Killer Season 2,' released on the 29th, the story showed how Jian (Kim Hye-jun) lost Woo-jin (Yoo Hyun-soo) and ended up leaving Hado.

Jian began to suspect Woo-jin's identity. The suspicious firearms found on the boat and the Murthehelp app brought back her anxiety and sense of danger. She stayed on high alert and watched those around her more closely. But once she realized it had all been a misunderstanding, her guard naturally came down, and the two grew close enough to share their true feelings.

For the first time since arriving in Hado, Jian had regained her smile, but it did not last long. Those chasing the bounty appeared, and Babylon also moved in, tightening the noose. Having lost her ordinary life and been dragged back into danger, Jian tried to escape the island with Woo-jin's help, but that too failed, and Woo-jin ultimately lost his life.

Jian clung to his body and cried out in anguish. Guilt, sorrow, and anger all came crashing down at once, pulling her into a storm of emotion. Through this sequence, Kim Hye-jun delivered an explosive performance that drew viewers in, and her collapse in front of Woo-jin's death left audiences deeply moved.

The immense sense of loss from losing someone precious has also deepened her desire for revenge, setting the stage for Jian's full awakening as she grows even stronger. As Murthehelp's new leader, her future actions, along with the increasingly fierce struggle for survival and retaliation, can be seen in 'The Shopping Mall of the Killer Season 2,' which is released every Wednesday on Disney+.

Jiyoung Cho, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.