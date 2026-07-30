Lee Dong-wook in 'The Shopping Mall of the Killer Season 2' Shouts, "Jung Jin-man, Jung Jin-man, Jung Jin-man!" — Then Appears, Ending His Fight with Veil and Returning to His Niece Kim Hye-jun

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] In "The Shopping Mall of the Killer Season 2," Lee Dong-wook finally brought a long-running feud to an end.

In episode 4 of Disney+'s original series "The Shopping Mall of the Killer Season 2," released on the 29th, Lee Dong-wook transformed into Jung Jin-man, the leader of Team Murder Help and the uncle of Jung Ji-an (Kim Hye-jun).

Jin-man was ready to head straight to Ji-an, who had a huge bounty on her head, but he could not avoid a showdown with Babylon, who had tracked down their hideout. He lured Veil (Jo Han-sun), who had been chasing him, into the darkness and launched an attack while wearing night-vision goggles he had prepared in advance. After a fierce fight, Jin-man eventually brought Veil down and shot him before his final words were even finished. With a furious expression, he kept pulling the trigger until he ran out of bullets, finally ending his battle with his longtime enemy.

Near the end of the episode, Ji-an was in danger and cried out, shouting, "Jung Jin-man, Jung Jin-man, Jung Jin-man," when Jin-man suddenly appeared in a helicopter. He fired the machine gun mercilessly at the enemies, but he also checked on his niece's safety with a worried look. Once he spotted Ji-an, he let out a breath and quickly looked relieved.

Lee Dong-wook heightened the drama by revealing new layers of emotion in Jung Jin-man. He delicately portrayed the shift from Jin-man's long-suppressed anger and hatred to the moment he regained his usual composure, allowing viewers to feel the depth of those emotions. His relieved expression after confirming Ji-an's safety also clearly conveyed his deep affection for his niece.

As Lee Dong-wook continues to enrich the story with such a wide range of expressions, anticipation is building for how the latter half of "The Shopping Mall of the Killer Season 2" will unfold.

Meanwhile, "The Shopping Mall of the Killer Season 2," starring Lee Dong-wook, Kim Hye-jun, Jo Han-sun, Geum Hae-na, Kim Min, Jung Yoon-ha, Hyunri, Masaki Okada, Lee Tae-young, and Yoo Hyun-su, is available on Disney+ with two episodes released every Wednesday, for a total of eight episodes.

Reporter Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.