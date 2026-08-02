"Please keep finding me and give me opportunities"... Kim Go-eun tears up after winning the Grand Prize, while 'Chef Soldier' wins three awards (overall)

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on July 31 at Club Chroma in Paradise City Incheon. The winners posed with their trophies.

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] The Blue Dragon Series Awards, filled with tears, emotion, joy, and laughter, brought its grand celebration to a fitting close.

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, South Korea's first awards ceremony dedicated to streaming series, took place on July 31 at Paradise City Incheon. This year's event honored series and entertainment programs released on domestic and global streaming platforms, including Netflix, Disney+, Wavve, Genie TV, Coupang Play, and TVING, between June 1, 2025, and May 31, 2026. A total of 23 works and 48 nominees were selected, and after intense judging by a panel of experts, the night's winners emerged to deliver moments of emotion and joy.

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on July 31 at Paradise City Incheon. Kim Go-eun, who won the Grand Prize, reacts with joy.

The highlight of the night, the Grand Prize, went to Kim Go-eun, an actress known for her reliability and strong performances. Kim led three series this year — "You and Everything Else," "The Price of Confession," and "Yumi's Cells Season 3" — and was recognized as the face of Blue Dragon for 2026. Debuting in the 2012 film "Eungyo," Kim marked her 14th year in the industry and received her first Grand Prize. Fighting back tears, she said, "I will think of this as an award given for working hard. Just as I learned by watching great seniors, I will also try to become a great senior myself." She added, "I have never once thought it was natural for me to do this work. I try to approach every project with a sense of urgency and responsibility. I will keep working hard so that people stay curious about me, and I hope you will keep looking for me and giving me opportunities. I will do even better from here on out."

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on July 31 at Paradise City Incheon. Lee Sang-yi and the Taste Boys perform a special stage.

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on July 31 at Paradise City Incheon. Yoon Kyung-ho, who won Best Supporting Actor.

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on July 31 at Club Chroma in Paradise City Incheon. Park Bo-kyung and her husband Jin Seon-kyu react in surprise after she wins Best Supporting Actress.

The success story of "Legendary Chef" also moved the audience, as the series turned a B-grade, offbeat comedy into a "Chiral" sensation and went on to win Best Series. The military cooking fantasy drama follows a private first class who swaps a knife for a rifle and an apron for a cartridge belt as he transforms into a legendary army cook. "Legendary Chef" swept three awards at the Blue Dragon Series Awards: Best Series, Best Supporting Actor for Yoon Kyung-ho, and the OST Popularity Award for IVE's An Yu-jin. In particular, Yoon Kyung-ho, who won Best Supporting Actor, said through tears, "I really can't believe this. Just being nominated alongside such outstanding actors felt like a celebration. Watching the ceremony made me think, 'There are so many actors who are this good.' Being in the same place as them made me promise to work even harder." He then delivered the longest acceptance speech of this year's Blue Dragon Series Awards, adding, "This is definitely not an award I could receive alone. It was possible because of the colleagues who worked with me. My dream is to act for a long time. I will take this award as a reminder to keep my place not just until now, but also in the future, and I will consider it an award for everyone on the 'Legendary Chef' team."

The emotional moments continued with Best Supporting Actress. Park Bo-kyung, who drew attention for her explosive presence in "The Art of Sarah," won the award and received her first-ever prize since debut. Park said, "I love watching award shows. The acceptance speeches are sincere and witty, so I laugh and cry along with them. While watching, I used to wonder if a day like that would ever come in my life, and I would shake my head and think, 'I just hope I can get even one audition.' But now I am grateful to be standing here giving an acceptance speech." She thanked her agency CEO, directors, and writers for sending her to auditions in her place with a poor profile during a career break. She also addressed her husband, Jin Seon-kyu, saying, "My husband Jin Seon-kyu is even more shocked than I am and has been crying more than I have. Since I lost my proposal ring, we stopped wearing couple items, but now we have trophies in the same shape that we will never lose. Honey, today is day one." Her affectionate remarks deepened the emotion in the room. Park Bo-kyung and Jin Seon-kyu, the first married couple ever nominated together at the Blue Dragon Series Awards, moved viewers with a story that felt even more dramatic than a drama.

Shin Hye-sun, who shared a warm friendship with Park Bo-kyung throughout the ceremony in "The Art of Sarah," won Best Actress, while Park Hae-soo, the center of "The Scarecrow," took home Best Actor. The rookie awards also drew attention, with Kim Jae-won from "Yumi's Cells Season 3" and Jeon So-young from "If Wishes Could Kill" being recognized as rising stars who will lead the next generation of OTT series.

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on July 31 at Club Chroma in Paradise City Incheon. The team behind "Better Late Than Single" celebrates winning Best Series in the entertainment category.

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on July 31 at Paradise City Incheon. Yoo Jae-suk congratulates Kim Won-hoon after he wins Best Male Entertainer.

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on July 31 at Club Chroma in Paradise City Incheon. Jung Yi-rang, who won Best Female Entertainer.

The entertainment category, which the Blue Dragon Series Awards spotlighted for its laughter and excitement, also drew strong attention. "Better Late Than Single," which won Best Series in the entertainment category, was praised for its fresh concept. The show follows lifelong singles as they take on the challenge of building their first romance in their own pace and style, and it was recognized for opening a new chapter in dating reality programming.

The newly established Best Entertainer awards, created to highlight the broader achievements of Korean entertainers, went to Kim Won-hoon of "SNL Korea Season 8" and Kim Sook of "Saturday Night Live Korea (SNL Korea)". Kim Won-hoon, who won Best Male Entertainer, made the audience laugh with a witty speech: "When I come to awards shows, I usually prepare not for winning, but for what reaction I should give if I don't win. Today, if I didn't win, I was going to write the Blue Dragon staff's names in my Death Note, but since you gave me the award, I will spare you. Thank you." He then mentioned his Shortbox colleagues Jo Jin-se and Eom Ji-yoon, saying, "They are friends who started comedy with me when we had nothing. I think I was able to receive this award because you filled in all my shortcomings. Please keep supporting me." He ended in tears.

Like Park Bo-kyung, Jung Yi-rang of "Sisters' Cafe" also enjoyed the honor of her first award since debut and received many congratulations. Jung, who won Best Female Entertainer, said, "I was so grateful just to be nominated, and I never expected to be standing on this stage." She added, "I think this is an encouraging award telling me to do even better from here. I will do my best to make you laugh and help you heal," drawing applause from her colleagues.

Other winners included Joo Woo-jae of "Driver: The Rival" for Best Male Entertainer, Kim Gyu-won of "SNL Korea Season 8" for Best New Male Entertainer, and Shim Ja-yoon of "Office Workers Season 2" for Best New Female Entertainer.

<5th Blue Dragon Series Awards winners list>

▶ Grand Prize: Kim Go-eun

▶ Best Series: <Legendary Chef>

▶ Best Entertainment Series: <Better Late Than Single>

▶ Best Actor: Park Hae-soo <The Scarecrow>

▶ Best Actress: Shin Hye-sun <The Art of Sarah>

▶ Best Male Entertainer: Kim Won-hoon <SNL Korea>

▶ Best Female Entertainer: Kim Sook <Driver: The Rival>

▶ Best Supporting Actor: Yoon Kyung-ho <Legendary Chef>

▶ Best Supporting Actress: Park Bo-kyung <The Art of Sarah>

▶ Best Male Entertainer: Joo Woo-jae <Driver: The Rival>

▶ Best Female Entertainer: Jung Yi-rang <Sisters' Cafe>

▶ Best New Actor: Kim Jae-won <Yumi's Cells Season 3>

▶ Best New Actress: Jeon So-young <If Wishes Could Kill>

▶ Best New Male Entertainer: Kim Gyu-won <SNL Korea Season 8>

▶ Best New Female Entertainer: Shim Ja-yoon <Office Workers Season 2>

▶ Popular Star Award: Go Youn-jung, Byun Woo-seok, Yoo Jae-suk, Lee Su-ji

▶ Global Icon Award: Go Youn-jung

Jiyoung Cho, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.