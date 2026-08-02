"Hojin, Dorami, long time no see!"... Sota Fukushi surprises the Blue Dragon Awards and delivers flawless Korean

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 31st at Paradise City Incheon. Sota Fukushi took the stage as the presenter. Incheon = Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.07.31/

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Japanese actor Sota Fukushi made a surprise appearance at the Blue Dragon Series Awards and created a memorable moment.

Fukushi flew from Japan to Korea on July 31 to present the Global Icon Award at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, presented with LAVIEN Cosmetic.

Since his debut in 2011, Fukushi has earned a reputation in Japan as a beloved younger man and a master of youth romance through films such as "My Tomorrow, Your Yesterday" and dramas like "I Will Not Work Overtime, Period." He has long been one of the Japanese actors with a steady interest in K-content.

Photo = Netflix

He entered the Korean series market in earnest through Netflix's "Can This Love Be Translated?," released in January this year, written by Hong Jung-eun and Hong Mi-ran and directed by Yoo Young-eun. In the drama, he played top star Hiro Kurosawa, who is known as Japan's best romance prince, and won over viewers with his perfect synchronization with the role.

Fukushi fully embodied Hiro, who gradually falls for Cha Moo-hee (Go Youn-jung), a woman who does not recognize him as a famous actor. He portrayed Hiro's outwardly blunt and strict personality, along with his warm and slightly clumsy humanity, in his own distinctive style. That performance helped him stand out as an appealing supporting male lead.

After six months, Fukushi returned to the spotlight in front of Korean fans as the presenter for the Blue Dragon Series Awards' Global Icon Award. After hearing that Kim Seon-ho and Go Youn-jung from "Can This Love Be Translated?" had been nominated for acting awards, Fukushi contacted the Blue Dragon Series Awards first to offer his sincere congratulations and showed his loyalty by rushing over. Kim Seon-ho and Go Youn-jung, who had no idea Fukushi would appear, responded with wide smiles, cheers, and enthusiastic applause after being startled by the surprise.

In particular, Fukushi drew admiration from the audience with the perfect Korean greeting he had prepared for his first Blue Dragon Series Awards presentation. He said he had practiced his Korean greeting for a week because he wanted to sincerely express his feelings to Korean fans and the nominees at the ceremony. "Hello, I am Sota Fukushi. I am truly happy and honored to present an award at such a meaningful event today," he said. "I was able to work with Korean actors and production staff through 'Can This Love Be Translated?'. Hojin (Kim Seon-ho), Dorami, Cha Moo-hee, hello? Long time no see," he added in smooth pronunciation.

Go Youn-jung, the Global Icon Award winner, also delivered an emotional acceptance speech after receiving the trophy from Fukushi. "I thought Hojin was the only member of 'Can This Love Be Translated?' here at the Blue Dragon Series Awards, but Hiro is here too. Thank you," she said. The beautiful two-shot looked like a scene straight out of "Can This Love Be Translated?"

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.