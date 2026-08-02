"She Won, and I Went 'Pweong'"... We hereby appoint Jin Seon-kyu, Park Bo-kyung's husband, as Blue Dragon's adorable over-the-top romantic

Actor Jin Seon-kyu shed tears of emotion at the 38th Blue Dragon Film Awards on the left and the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards on the right. Photo = Sportschosun DB

[Sportschosun, Jiyoung Cho] "Honey, today is day one."

Actors Park Bo-kyung and Jin Seon-kyu, a star couple known for their impeccable chemistry, emerged as the biggest topic of conversation at the BSA.

At the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards held on July 31, Park Bo-kyung and Jin Seon-kyu were nominated in the series category for Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor, respectively. They drew attention as the first married couple ever to be nominated together at the BSA.

The red carpet was special from the start. As one of the entertainment industry's most affectionate couples, Park Bo-kyung and Jin Seon-kyu matched their black satin dress and suit and walked the red carpet together. From posing forehead to forehead at the photo wall to making finger-heart signs, they charmed onlookers with sweet displays of affection that made everyone watching feel thoroughly envious.

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 31st at Chroma, Paradise City Incheon. Jin Seon-kyu and Park Bo-kyung attended the pre-ceremony red carpet event. Incheon = Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.07.31/

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 31st at Chroma, Paradise City Incheon. Park Bo-kyung, who won Best Supporting Actress, is seen with her husband Jin Seon-kyu, who looks stunned. Incheon = Reporter

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 31st at Paradise City Incheon. Park Bo-kyung, who won Best Supporting Actress, receives congratulations from her husband Jin Seon-kyu. Incheon = Reporter Song

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 31st at Paradise City Incheon. Park Bo-kyung, who won Best Supporting Actress. Incheon = Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.07.31/

Even after the main ceremony began, the couple continued to stand out. Although they sat at different tables, they enjoyed the event both separately and together, cheering enthusiastically for nominees and winners in other categories. When the supporting acting award was finally announced, an unforgettable moment unfolded for Park Bo-kyung and Jin Seon-kyu, more moving than any drama or film. Park Bo-kyung was named Best Supporting Actress, earning her first trophy in 23 years since her debut in 2003.

Holding back her nerves, Park Bo-kyung stepped onto the stage and said, "I love watching award shows. The acceptance speeches are sincere and witty, so I laugh and cry along with them. When I watched, I used to think, 'Will a day like that ever come in my life?' and shake my head. I even thought, 'I just wish I could get one audition.' But thank you for letting me give an acceptance speech today." She added, "I want to thank my agency head, directors, and writers who let me audition in my place with a terrible profile after my career was interrupted."

She also turned to her life partner, Jin Seon-kyu, and said with adorable affection, "My husband Jin Seon-kyu is even more shocked and crying more than I am. Since I lost my proposal ring, we stopped wearing couple items, but now we have matching trophies that can't be lost. Honey, today is day one." Her sweet words melted the atmosphere in the hall.

Jin Seon-kyu, who had clasped his hands and prayed earnestly for his wife's win, also captured viewers' attention with his striking presence. When Park Bo-kyung's name was called as the Best Supporting Actress winner, he was seen tearing up. He helped his dazed wife to her feet and guided her to the stage, then sat back down and kept wiping away tears with his suit sleeve, moving everyone even more deeply.

The 38th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held on the afternoon of the 25th at the Peace Hall of Kyung Hee University in Hoegi-dong, Dongdaemun-gu, Seoul. Actor Jin Seon-kyu, who won Best Supporting Actor, is seen crying as

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 31st at Chroma, Paradise City Incheon. Park Bo-kyung, who won Best Supporting Actress, is seen as her husband Jin Seon-kyu sheds tears of emotion. Incheon = Reporter

Jin Seon-kyu's reaction brought back memories of the 38th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony nine years ago, when he firmly etched his name into the public consciousness. After years of obscurity, he won his first Blue Dragon Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for The Outlaws and burst into tears on stage. Just like at this year's BSA, he kept wiping his tears with his suit sleeve, heightening the emotion for everyone watching. At the time, Jin Seon-kyu made the audience roar with laughter by saying, "I'm really not a Chinese Korean. I'm a citizen of the Republic of Korea." He then expressed gratitude and apology to his wife, who had sacrificed for him, saying, "My wife Park Bo-kyung, who always stood by me and hurt for me, has worked so hard raising two children while being an actress. I love you."

And Jin Seon-kyu, who rewrote the history of tearful Blue Dragon acceptance speeches, once again won many hearts with his tears at the BSA nine years later. As he watched his wife hold the trophy, Jin Seon-kyu cried openly. The camera also caught Hyun Bin, who is known as a "romantic fool" only when it comes to Son Ye-jin, patting his back, along with junior actress Bang Hyo-rin, who worked with him on Aema. Jin Seon-kyu, who struggled to hold back tears while watching his wife's speech, also made the audience laugh when he told Park Bo-kyung, who said, "I don't know what to say," to "Get it together!"

Jin Seon-kyu, whose deep tears as an unknown actor moved audiences nine years ago, has now left behind another unforgettable scene as he wholeheartedly cheered on his wife Park Bo-kyung's shining moment after she overcame a career break and rose again. With the couple's irreplaceable "Blue Dragon couple trophy," their unchanging "romantic day one" has begun.

Jiyoung Cho soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.