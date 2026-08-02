"Hey, Kim Go-eun!"... Lee Sang-yi’s Blue Dragon appearance, from cheering on the stage to creating the 'o0o' meme — it’s hard to even describe how special he was

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards (BSA) was held on July 31 at Paradise City in Incheon. Lee Sang-yi and Migak Boys are seen performing a congratulatory stage. Incheon = Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.07.31/

[Sportschosun Reporter Jiyoung Cho] Actor Lee Sang-yi, who becomes special the moment he appears, is drawing an explosive response for his memorable outing at the Blue Dragon Awards.

Lee Sang-yi attended the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, held on July 31, as a nominee for Best Supporting Actor for "The Legend of Kitchen Soldier." He made a special appearance in the role of Captain Hwang Seok-ho, the commander of the 4th Company, in "The Legend of Kitchen Soldier," and won viewers over with a wide acting range that moved effortlessly between comedy and serious drama. Even as a special guest, Lee stood out with his strong character work. The BSA once again drew attention by nominating him, recognizing his unusually active presence in the series.

For Lee Sang-yi, who was visiting the Blue Dragon Series Awards for the first time, his presence was bigger than that of a winner, and he kept stealing the spotlight throughout the ceremony. On the red carpet before the main event, he livened things up by dancing to Ateez member Choi San’s recently viral "BAD" challenge on social media. With his signature playful charm and strikingly restrained poses, he drew laughter from reporters and fans gathered at the photo wall, showing off his scene-stealing appeal from the very start.

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards (BSA) was held on July 31 at Chroma at Paradise City in Incheon. Lee Sang-yi joins the audience during Migak Boys’ performance. Incheon = Reporter Jeong Jae-geun /2026.7.31/

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards (BSA) was held on July 31 at Paradise City in Incheon. Lee Sang-yi and Migak Boys are seen performing a congratulatory stage. Incheon = Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.07.31/

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards (BSA) was held on July 31 at Paradise City in Incheon. Lee Sang-yi and Migak Boys are seen performing a congratulatory stage. Incheon = Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.07.31/

Lee Sang-yi then kept the energy going with a congratulatory performance in the first part of the show. He made a surprise appearance during the stage for "My Flavor," performed by Migak Boys — the project boy group from "The Legend of Kitchen Soldier" consisting of Kang Jun-gyu, Im Ji-ho, Kang Ha-gyeong, Kim Moon-gi, and Lee Sang-jun — and took over the stage with the bold confidence of "I am Hwang Seok-ho." Showing dance moves and facial expressions as polished as any idol’s, Lee ran and jumped across the stage in his awards-show suit, unlike Migak Boys, who were dressed in military uniforms. He instantly commanded the performance. Korea National University of Arts (K-Arts) class of 2010 classmate Kim Go-eun was also seen struggling to hold back laughter while watching him.

Lee Sang-yi, who radiated such a uniquely special presence at the BSA that it was hard to even describe, stole the show until the very end. Just before the grand prize was announced, he smiled with his eyes and quietly said, "Kim Go-eun." When his classmate Kim Go-eun was actually called as the winner, he startled viewers by reacting in complete shock. His pupils widened, his mouth dropped open, and he sprang to his feet with an excited expression, shouting, "Hey! Kim Go-eun!" and applauding loudly. The moment, which captured the real-life version of the Korea National University of Arts class of 2010 friendship, showed him happier than if he had won himself. Fans then created the "o0o" meme to describe his expression, turning it into another highlight of the BSA. The scene, contrasted with Kim Go-eun’s earlier disgusted reaction while watching his performance, became a huge topic on social media and online communities right after the broadcast.

From the red-carpet challenge to an overwhelming congratulatory stage and a display of friendship that delivered both emotion and laughter, Lee Sang-yi made the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards even richer, proving that he is not only a skilled actor but also an irreplaceable all-round entertainer.

Jiyoung Cho

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.