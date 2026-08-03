Kim Hye-soo's 'It's Not an Affair' Sets a Record from the Start... Coupang Play Rating Hits 4.6, Drawing Praise

At the production presentation for the Coupang Play series 'It's Not an Affair' held on the 28th at the Ambassador Seoul Pullman, Kim Jae-chul, Cho Yeo-jeong, Kim Hye-soo, and Jihoon Kim posed for photos. Reporter Heo

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] The Coupang Play series 'It's Not an Affair' (written by Jeong Eun-kyung and Park Su-rin, directed by Changhee Lee) has shown strong momentum at the box office, recording a 4.6 rating after its first release.

Episodes 1 and 2 of 'It's Not an Affair,' released on July 31, opened with a powerful start to a sharp black comedy, combining nonstop tension, stylish direction, and performances so immersive they pulled the cast fully into their roles.

The two episodes kept viewers on edge with fast-paced twists that landed at every turn. The influencer couple Kyung-hee (Kim Hye-soo) and Jae-hong (Jihoon Kim), who rose from a one-room apartment to a luxury home, and the doctor couple Su-jeong (Cho Yeo-jeong) and Bo-seong (Kim Jae-chul), who are locked in a messy divorce lawsuit, immediately sparked viewers' curiosity with their first appearance alone.

Just as Kyung-hee was reeling after learning about her husband's affair rumor at what seemed like the peak of a perfect life, the relationship between the two families took an unexpected turn during a dinner gathering, heightening the tension. A mysterious body found in a demolition site, a brawl between the head of the private investigation agency hired by Su-jeong and Bo-seong's divorce lawyer, and a hit-and-run accident all piled up, delivering a rush of adrenaline that kept coming without pause.

The shocking truth behind the affair rumor, Su-jeong and Jae-hong's precarious affair, and the children's startling confessions further deepened the mystery of what would happen to them next. Beyond infidelity and divorce, the protagonists are drawn into an even larger secret, and the first two episodes have already fully captivated viewers, sending expectations soaring for the next chapter of this unpredictable ride.

Immediately after the release of episodes 1 and 2, viewers have been responding enthusiastically to the unexpected developments and nonstop twists.

Director Changhee Lee brought the characters' desires and ironies to life through a striking visual style, creating the series' distinctive atmosphere. The carefully designed direction, from the contrasting colors and lighting to the fluid camera work, moves deftly between black comedy and suspense, further deepening the sense of immersion.

'It's Not an Affair' follows a runaway chain-reaction black comedy about a popular influencer couple who have sold the image of a happy family, and their neighbors, a doctor couple in the middle of a bitter divorce lawsuit, as they become entangled in an overwhelming secret that makes even an affair seem trivial. Kim Hye-soo, Cho Yeo-jeong, Jihoon Kim, and Kim Jae-chul star in the series, written by Jeong Eun-kyung and Park Su-rin and directed by Changhee Lee, known for 'Strangers from Hell' and 'A Killer Paradox.'

Reporter Jiyoung Cho soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.