"One Side Must Die for It to End"... 'Made in Korea Season 2' Set for Sept. 9 Release, Baek Ki-tae Returns

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Disney+'s original series 'Made in Korea Season 2' (written by Park Eun-kyo, directed by Woo Min-ho) will be released on Sept. 9.

'Made in Korea Season 2' is drawing attention with the announcement of its Sept. 9 release and a teaser trailer that raises expectations for a powerful ensemble of trusted actors and a tense narrative.

The released teaser opens with the appearance of Baek Ki-tae (Hyun Bin), who exudes overwhelming charisma, and captures the tension of a grand prelude in which desires hotter than blood explode. The ominous line, "I kept my head down, hid my claws, and waited for this moment," hints at Baek Ki-tae's increasingly ruthless moves and immediately heightens the sense of immersion.

Jang Geon-young (Jung Woo-sung), who reappears after nine years, pressures Baek Ki-hyun (Woo Do-hwan) by saying, "Choose which side you'll stand on," while Baek Ki-tae's chilling warning, "Are you trying to take me on?" clearly reveals the irreversible rift that will drive the two brothers to point knives at each other.

In particular, the powerful line, "This is war now. One side must die for it to end," along with scenes in which the characters' desires, choices, and betrayals collide at a breathless pace, foreshadows a fateful showdown that will shake everything and creates extreme tension.

At the center of a war where no one can back down, the sharp conflict among characters fighting for their own beliefs and survival raises expectations for a broader storyline and unpredictable shifts in relationships in Season 2.

Seo Eun-soo, Won Ji-an, Jung Sung-il, and No Jae-won, who left an irreplaceable impression from Season 1, further deepen the drama by completing a tightly interwoven web of relationships. With even greater desires, deeper conflict, and the explosive synergy of the cast, 'Made in Korea Season 2' is set to captivate viewers once again with a more intricate and intense story.

'Made in Korea' follows the precarious journey of a protagonist who runs toward even greater ambition nine years later. It stars Hyun Bin, Jung Woo-sung, Woo Do-hwan, Seo Eun-soo, Won Ji-an, Jung Sung-il, and No Jae-won. Park Eun-kyo wrote the script again, and Woo Min-ho returned to direct. It will be released on Disney+ on Sept. 9.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.