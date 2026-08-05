Kim Woo-bin to Become a Former Pro Baseball Pitching Coach.. 'Gift' Returns in the Second Half of the Year

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 31st at Chroma in Paradise City, Incheon. Kim Woo-bin attended the pre-ceremony red carpet event. Incheon = Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.07.31/

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] Actor Kim Woo-bin is returning with a baseball drama.

tvN's new drama "Gift" is a coming-of-age sports series that follows characters as they search for answers between talent and effort, constantly asking questions along the way. It is based on the baseball webtoon of the same name by writer Jeong Iriiri, which is currently being serialized on Kakao Webtoon.

Kim Woo-bin has confirmed his appearance in tvN's new drama "Gift." He will play Jeong Min-yong, a former pro baseball pitching coach. Jeong is a man who gains a special ability to instantly recognize people's baseball talent. After leaving the professional stage, he takes over as manager of a high school baseball team ranked last in the country and begins a new challenge by transforming the team in his own way.

With his signature emotional depth and strong screen presence, Kim Woo-bin is expected to portray the growth and changes Jeong Min-yong goes through in a layered way. In particular, he is drawing attention for how convincingly he will capture Jeong's transformation as he wrestles with the tension between talent and effort while growing alongside the players.

"Gift," adapted from Jeong Iriiri's webtoon of the same name, tells the story of a former pro baseball pitching coach who gains a special ability after an unexpected accident and becomes the manager of a high school baseball team ranked last in the nation. Kim Woo-bin stars in the series, which will air on tvN in the second half of this year.

Jiyoung Cho soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.