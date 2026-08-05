'My Favorite Employee' Kim Hye-jun—who knew she was such a harmless and lovable 'Rom-Com Queen'?

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Kim Hye-jun's corporate life is full of ups and downs.

The tvN Monday-Tuesday drama 'My Favorite Employee,' which aired on the 4th, depicted new employee Nam Da-reum (Kim Hye-jun) confidently stepping into the initial stages of becoming a successful fan. On this day, Nam Da-reum decided to become an outstanding employee to go to New York Fashion Week with Lee Chan (Cha Woo-min) and struggled to catch the eye of CEO Kang Ha-gi (Kang Hoon).

However, she soon fell into confusion after hearing rumors of a secret relationship between Lee Chan and Kang Ha-gi from her friends, and began to suspect their relationship. On the other hand, Nam Da-reum grew close to Lee Chan at a rapid pace, but she was flustered when she heard the voice of an unfamiliar woman on an unexpected phone call.

The realization that Kang Ha-gi has a girlfriend made her feel a mix of pity for his unrequited love and a sense of inexplicable disappointment; at the same time, the subtle atmosphere gradually forming between her and Kang Ha-gi added to the viewing pleasure. Throughout this process, Kim Hye-jun breathed vitality into the drama by portraying the new employee's passion at its peak with boldness and liveliness.

Furthermore, in scenes where she lets her imagination run wild amidst misunderstandings and misconceptions, her quirky yet cute charm stood out, eliciting laughter. In particular, the love triangle between the three—Lee Chan and Kang Ha-gi—is slowly gaining momentum, stimulating anticipation for the romantic mood that will unfold.

Kim Hye-jun's passionate romantic comedy performance, set to fill the small screen with excitement, is captivating the eyes of viewers. Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.