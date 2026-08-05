"An Anxious Girlfriend and a Stable Boyfriend"... Will 'This Damn Love' Starring Jung Hae-in and Ha Young Click With Viewers? (Full Coverage)

The production press conference for the Netflix series 'This Damn Love' was held on the morning of the 5th at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery in Mapo District, Seoul. Actors Jung Hae-in and Ha Young pose for photos. Reporter

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] This is not just a romance. With romance as the foundation and comedy and action added in, the unusual 'damn love' story is drawing attention for whether it can stick with viewers around the world.

On the morning of the 5th, Netflix's 'This Damn Love' production press conference, written by Mo Ji-hye and directed by Kim Jang-han, was held at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery in Mapo District, Seoul. Jung Hae-in, who plays boxing coach Jang Tae-ha, a self-proclaimed boyfriend of Go Eun-sae (Ha Young) and a somewhat suspicious man; Ha Young, who plays elite prosecutor Go Eun-sae and Go Ji-won, who suffers from amnesia; Heo Sung-tae, who plays Baek Sang-gil, the boss of a criminal organization tracking the whereabouts of the living Go Ji-won; and director Kim Jang-han attended the event.

'This Damn Love' follows the cohabitation life of a prosecutor with amnesia and a boxing coach who insists he is her boyfriend. It is a romantic comedy about building an inseparable love, sticky and sweet like taffy. The series is set to showcase the essence of an addictive, familiar rom-com. In particular, 'This Damn Love' is drawing strong anticipation from viewers worldwide thanks to the fresh pairing of Jung Hae-in, known for his top-tier rom-com appeal, and Ha Young.

The production press conference for the Netflix series 'This Damn Love' was held on the morning of the 5th at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery in Mapo District, Seoul. Actor Jung Hae-in answers questions. Reporter Jeong

Jung Hae-in said he first found the title bold when he heard it. "Taffy is a traditional Korean candy, so I took it as a candy-like love story. I thought it was a work with sweet and sticky charm, like taffy. The most appealing part was the backstory of the main characters. The more I read the script, the more absorbed I became. It starts as a rom-com and moves into melodrama. Then it adds thriller and noir elements before returning to melodrama, and that made it appealing," he explained about why he chose the project.

Ha Young said, "I was surprised that a rom-com could use such a strong expression. The moment I received the script and sat down, it was so fun and so gripping. Even the dialogue felt alive, as if the characters were moving on their own. I thought, so this is how they are expanding the meaning of taffy. By the day I first got the script, I had already become Eun-sae naturally," expressing her affection for the project.

Heo Sung-tae added, "When I first heard the title, I thought, 'Are they kidding?' Above all, I was told it was noir. The more I read the script, the more I felt there was no better title for it. It was a project with no reason not to do it."

Director Kim Jang-han said, "I was hooked by the word 'damn.' Taffy has a sweet, sticky quality, and that became the medium for expressing the love between the two characters. Even the idea of fate was expressed through taffy, and the taste changes depending on what ingredients are used. The title carries all of those meanings," sharing the story behind it.

The production press conference for the Netflix series 'This Damn Love' was held on the morning of the 5th at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery in Mapo District, Seoul. Actor Ha Young poses for photos. Reporter Jeong Jae-geun,

More details about the characters followed. Jung Hae-in said, "Among the melodramas I have done, this is the purest example of unwavering devotion. I liked how he constantly does his best to protect the person he loves. He is also awkward and clumsy because he has never dated before, but that actually makes him more charming." He added, "Jang Tae-ha goes through many changes, so I had to show different sides depending on the situation and the character. I also tried to make the action feel distinct. Through Jang Tae-ha, viewers can see comedy, action, and romance all at once. Even on set, we said that when we were filming with Go Eun-sae, it felt like melodrama, but once Eun-sae left work, it turned into noir. It felt like filming two different works in one."

He also said, "Actually, playing someone who has never dated before was difficult. I went to boys' middle school and boys' high school, and looking back, I wasn't a lifelong bachelor, but I also didn't have much dating experience. Rather than worrying about the romance scenes, I tried to focus on Jang Tae-ha's backstory. I also tried to erase more of my own color as a person while acting. When I talked with the director, he probably saw my awkward and clumsy side. On set, I was often told, 'Just do it the way you normally would.' So I was able to act without major difficulty."

Ha Young, who is taking on her first rom-com through 'This Damn Love,' said, "I have always been a huge fan of the rom-com genre. So I was very nervous, and I also really wanted to do well. Fortunately, I found a great script, and I learned a lot while filming thanks to the director and my co-stars."

Ha Young, who has appeared in many Netflix productions including 'Doona!', 'The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call', 'Boyfriend on Demand', 'Bloodhounds 2', 'Teach You a Lesson', and the upcoming 'This Damn Love' and 'The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call 2,' and has been nicknamed a "Netflix daughter" and "Netflix civil servant," said, "I was very honored, but also a little scared. I was worried that I wanted to do well but might not be able to. But during the pre-shoot meetings, everyone helped me so much that my worries disappeared. They worked hard to help me immerse myself in the project. Those concerns vanished as soon as filming began, and I was able to work happily. Since we filmed something fun but also difficult, I think it came out well. I hope viewers enjoy it too."

Heo Sung-tae said, "This is the most vicious role I have played so far. Among the villains I have portrayed, there was a prosecutor who committed sexual harassment, and this one is even worse. Still, he also has a cool side along with his backstory. I chose this project because he is such a compelling character. Even so, he is the worst of the worst. He cannot be compared to Jang Deok-su from 'Squid Game.'"

The production press conference for the Netflix series 'This Damn Love' was held on the morning of the 5th at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery in Mapo District, Seoul. Actor Heo Sung-tae poses for photos. Reporter Jeong

The chemistry between the cast was also strongly emphasized. Jung Hae-in said, "It really was a sticky kind of love. Taffy becomes more adhesive as the temperature rises. The two characters face hardships, but you can see them grow even closer and hold on to each other more firmly. Ha Young has a bright and positive energy. She laughs a lot in real life, and she blends in well not only with me but also with the other senior actors. She helped make the set warm and cheerful. As a partner, there were many moments when I felt reassured and grateful."

Ha Young said, "It is the meeting of an anxious girlfriend and a stable boyfriend. This work shows a boyfriend who calms an anxious girlfriend. Jung Hae-in is truly cool. He has eyes that make it easy to immerse yourself in the scene. There were many challenging scenes, but every time we did them, I trusted him and went in without worry. He gave me a lot of advice and help. He paid attention to everything on set. He created an environment where I could act with complete peace of mind."

Heo Sung-tae, who matched action scenes with Jung Hae-in, said, "Jung Hae-in is really a tough guy. He was intimidating. Even when we worked out the action together, he led things well so that the other person would not get hurt."

The production press conference for the Netflix series 'This Damn Love' was held on the morning of the 5th at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery in Mapo District, Seoul. Actors Jung Hae-in, Ha Young, and Heo Sung-tae pose for

'This Damn Love' stars Jung Hae-in, Ha Young, and Heo Sung-tae. The script was written by Mo Ji-hye of 'You Raise Me Up,' and the series was directed by Kim Jang-han, who previously helmed 'Do You Like Brahms?,' 'You Raise Me Up,' and 'My Demon.' It will be released on Netflix on the 7th.

Jiyoung Cho, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.