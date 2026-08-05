"Love, Take Two" Jung Hae-in says, "I show comedy, action, and romance... two different charms in one project"

A production press conference for the Netflix series "Such a F***ed-Up Love" was held on the morning of the 5th at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery in Mapo District, Seoul. Actor Jung Hae-in posed for photos. Photo by Jeong

[Sportschosun reporter Jiyoung Cho] Actor Jung Hae-in said, "I show everything from comedy to action and romance."

On the morning of the 5th, a production press conference for the Netflix series "Such a F***ed-Up Love" was held at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery in Mapo District, Seoul. Jung Hae-in, who plays boxing coach Jang Tae-ha, the self-proclaimed boyfriend of Go Eun-sae (Ha-young), Heo Sung-tae, who plays Baek Sang-gil, the boss of a criminal organization tracking the whereabouts of the living Go Ji-won, and director Kim Jang-han attended the event.

Jung Hae-in said, "Among the melodramas I have done, this is the purest example of devoted love. I liked how he keeps doing his best to protect the person he loves. He is also awkward and clumsy because he has never dated before, but that actually made him more charming." He added, "Jang Tae-ha goes through many changes, so I had to show different sides depending on the situation and the character. I also tried to make the action look distinct. Through Jang Tae-ha, viewers can see comedy, action, and romance all at once. Even on set, we said that when I was filming with Go Eun-sae, it was a melodrama, but once Eun-sae left work, it turned into noir. It felt like I was filming two different projects in one."

"Such a F***ed-Up Love" follows the sweet and sticky cohabitation of a prosecutor who has lost her memory and a boxing coach who insists he is her boyfriend. The series stars Jung Hae-in, Ha-young, and Heo Sung-tae. It was written by Mo Ji-hye, who wrote "You Raise Me Up," and directed by Kim Jang-han, who helmed "Do You Like Brahms?," "You Raise Me Up," and "My Demon." It will be released on Netflix on the 7th.

Jiyoung Cho, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.