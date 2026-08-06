Kim Hye-jun's Fierce Side vs. Her Sweet Side... 'The Shopping Mall of the Killer Season 2' to 'My Favorite Employee' Prove Her Many Faces

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] Actress Kim Hye-jun has once again proven that she can transform into any role, from charismatic action to lovable romance.

Through Disney+'s original series 'The Shopping Mall of the Killer Season 2' and tvN's Monday-Tuesday drama 'My Favorite Employee,' Kim Hye-jun is showing two completely different sides of herself. By playing two very different characters, she is winning over viewers.

In 'The Shopping Mall of the Killer Season 2,' Kim Hye-jun takes the lead as Jung Ji-an, the new head of Murthehelp. As a character whose only goal at first was survival, she begins to step into the world of her uncle Jeong Jin-man, played by Lee Dong-wook. In the process, the drama carefully builds her story through a stronger inner transformation and growth.

Her more dynamic action scenes are also a major highlight. In the previous season, she was busy hiding just to stay alive, but now she handles everything skillfully, from hand-to-hand combat to gun action, adding to the excitement. As the tension rises, her increasingly intense charisma clearly shows why she is considered a master of the genre.

By contrast, she is showing a very different charm in 'My Favorite Employee.' Kim Hye-jun plays Nam Da-reum, a rookie employee who joins the company where her favorite star works, and she fully reveals her lovable side. As someone who is deeply devoted to fandom, she brings out the character's passion and affection in a playful way that many viewers can relate to.

She is also creating a range of chemistry with the people around her through Nam Da-reum's upbeat, tireless energy and her bright, sunny personality. Her perfect back-and-forth with her fellow fan friends, as well as a budding love triangle with her favorite Lee Chan, played by Cha Woo-min, and the biggest wildcard, CEO Kang Hoon, played by Kang Hoon, is already building anticipation.

In this way, Kim Hye-jun is moving between contrasting moods, appearing as Jung Ji-an, who carries the suspense in 'The Shopping Mall of the Killer Season 2,' and as Nam Da-reum, who is lovable through and through in 'My Favorite Employee.' As she crosses the boundaries of genre and character with ease, expectations are rising for her continued performances in both projects.

Meanwhile, 'The Shopping Mall of the Killer Season 2' airs every Wednesday on Disney+, while 'My Favorite Employee' airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8:45 p.m. on tvN.

Jiyoung Cho, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.