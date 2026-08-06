Song Eun-i Reveals, "I Kept Following Jung Hae-in Since His Rookie Days. I Was a Little Clingy"... Shocking Confession on 'Problem Child in House'

Photo courtesy of KBS

[Sportschosun Reporter An So-yoon] Song Eun-i and Hong Jin-kyung unite over their shared Jung Hae-in obsession on 'Problem Child in House.'

In episode 323 of KBS2's 'Problem Child in House,' which airs on the 7th, actors Jung Hae-in and Ha-young, who have strong romantic chemistry, will appear and join Song Eun-i, Kim Sook, Kim Jong-kook, Hong Jin-kyung, Yang Se-chan, and Joo Woo-jae for a lively round of talk and quiz battles.

During the show, Song Eun-i immediately grabs attention by making a bombshell confession that she once followed Jung Hae-in around. Saying that she used to be at the same agency as Jung Hae-in, Song Eun-i laughs as she reveals her hidden feelings, saying, "I supported Jung Hae-in from his rookie days, followed him around personally, hosted his fan meetings, and even went to watch them. In short, I was a little clingy." When Jung Hae-in responds, "She is someone I am very grateful to," Song Eun-i boasts, "Hae-in always sends me holiday greetings without fail." Kim Jong-kook, unable to watch the older-sister-style bragging any longer, cuts in with, "Wasn't that just filial behavior, like checking on your grandmother?" reportedly sending the room into laughter.

At that moment, Hong Jin-kyung jumps in to keep Song Eun-i and Jung Hae-in on their toes, heating up the room. She also shows off their special bond, saying, "I still contact Hae-in from time to time. I even made him gimbap." Jung Hae-in adds, "Jin-kyung noona also made me a wild ginseng wine." The 'Problem Child' cast then suddenly forms a 'Jung Hae-in Protection Squad' after suspecting Hong Jin-kyung's motives for choosing wild ginseng wine out of the many infused liquors, drawing bursts of laughter.

That day, Song Eun-i vouched for Jung Hae-in's good character, saying, "Hae-in even gave padded jackets to every employee at his agency." Hong Jin-kyung also played the role of a devoted older-sister fan, bombarding him with questions as if she wanted to learn everything about him. Expectations are rising for the main broadcast of 'Problem Child in House,' which is expected to be filled with the antics of funny older sisters who love Jung Hae-in.

Meanwhile, KBS2's 'Problem Child in House' airs every Friday at 10:10 p.m.

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.