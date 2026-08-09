'Flex x Cop 2' Takes Down Pro-Japanese Collaborators in Just Two Episodes... Ahn Bo-hyun and Jung Eun-chae's 'Bossy Chemistry' Sparks

The production press conference for the SBS drama 'Flex X Cop' was held on the morning of the 4th at SBS in Mokdong, Seoul. Ahn Bo-hyun and Jung Eun-chae pose for photos. Reporter Jeong Jae-geun /2026.8.4/

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Ahn Bo-hyun and Jung Eun-chae have brought down the descendants of a pro-Japanese collaborator who triggered a series of bomb attacks.

In the SBS Friday-Saturday drama 'Flex x Cop 2' (written by Kim Ba-da, directed by Kim Jae-hong), which aired on the 8th, chaebol detective Jin Yi-soo (Ahn Bo-hyun) teamed up with Ju Hye-ra (Jung Eun-chae), the ace of the National Police Agency's Counterterrorism Unit, and used his detective instincts to uncover the serial bombing case targeting him. The tense investigation unfolded in spectacular fashion.

That episode delivered nail-biting suspense as Jin Yi-soo and Ju Hye-ra got into a vehicle and realized it was carrying a large time bomb set to explode at any moment. Jin used quick thinking to drive the exploding car into a river, and he and Ju Hye-ra narrowly escaped. But when it was revealed that a Violent Crimes Unit 1 vehicle had also been exposed to the attack, Kang Ha-seo was left stunned.

That night, the terrorist sent Jin Yi-soo a message reading 'FINAL ROUND' along with a photo of Chairman Choi (Kim Myung-soo) with a bomb attached to his body, luring him to the old house of Jin Myung-cheol, Jin Yi-soo's father. Jin then came face to face with Jang Hyun-woo (Eom Jun-gi), the assistant director of the documentary 'Specialist,' who had come to film the moment he would die under the terrorist's threat. To avoid the bomb planted in the house, Jin and Jang Hyun-woo took refuge in a secret underground shelter that could only be opened with Jin's fingerprint pad. But the bomb inside the house was fake, and a real explosion went off inside the shelter, putting them in danger once again.

It turned out to be an elaborate trap designed by the terrorist to draw Jin Yi-soo in. The photo of Chairman Choi had also been created with deepfake technology. To fool the terrorist watching them, Ju Hye-ra staged a decoy scene by carrying out two bodies. Using a partial fingerprint lifted from the bomb components, she identified Jang Hyun-woo's older brother, Jang Hyun-seok (Yoo Hyun-jong), as the terrorist.

The decisive clue in solving the case came from Jin Yi-soo's sharp reasoning. He recalled Chairman Choi's words, asking why the terrorist had made things so complicated by planting multiple bombs and using deepfake technology, as well as his brother Jin Seung-ju's (Kwak Si-yang) remark during a prison visit: 'It may not be about resentment toward you. It could be desire.' As Jin reviewed the bomb incident at Jin Myung-cheol's house, he remembered that a hole had been blown through the floor of the shelter. He realized the terrorist's real goal was not to kill him, but to blow open the shelter floor, which could only be unlocked with Jin Yi-soo's fingerprint. Jin and Ju Hye-ra then headed to Jin Myung-cheol's house and found the Jang brothers, Hyun-woo and Hyun-seok, pulling up an old box from beneath the underground hole. They were arrested at the scene.

The investigation revealed that Jin Myung-cheol's house had originally been the ancestral home where the brothers' forebears had lived, and that when the house was sold in the past, they had failed to retrieve an important box. Believing their father Jang Myung-joon’s (Kim Eui-sung) dying words — that if they found the box again they could live like rich men — and rumors spread by relatives, the brothers confessed that they committed the crime convinced the box contained gold worth 100 billion won.

But the true identity of the box was revealed, bringing a twist that drew laughter. It was filled with the medals and other unmistakable evidence of a pro-Japanese family’s shame and history, including items belonging to their great-grandfather, Jang Deuk-soo (Kim Eui-sung), a pro-Japanese police officer who tortured hundreds of independence activists during the Japanese colonial period. The brothers' self-destruction, driven by greed for a windfall, ended up exposing their own family's disgrace to the world, delivering a satisfying sense of karmic justice.

Jin Yi-soo appeared directly on 'Specialist' to expose the truth about the descendants of pro-Japanese collaborators, then struck his signature pose and said to the camera, 'I have been the police officer for you all until now, Jin Yi-soo,' drawing laughter.

After the case was solved, Jin Yi-soo was delighted at the thought of never having to see his nemesis Ju Hye-ra again. But another twist awaited him. Ju Hye-ra was officially appointed as the new team leader of Violent Crimes Unit 1 under Kang Ha-seo. As Jin Yi-soo muttered, 'This is a nightmare,' Ju Hye-ra smiled and said, 'It's reality. Nice to meet you, you maniac,' as they shook hands. The ending sharply raised expectations for the full-scale 'bossy chemistry' and teamwork the two will show.

Meanwhile, in the closing cookie scene, Yoo Seung-ho made a surprise appearance as Yoo Seong-won, standing in a reed field and getting soaked in the rain, instantly grabbing attention. His mysterious identity sparked curiosity, along with questions about the huge events and storyline that will unfold next.

In this way, 'Flex x Cop 2' delivered even greater entertainment to viewers with a bigger scale, unpredictable twists, and a satisfying case resolution. From Kim Eui-sung's surprise appearance as part of a pro-Japanese collaborator family, which brought unexpected laughs, to Yoo Seung-ho's brief but powerful mysterious appearance, the episode greatly heightened anticipation for the next broadcast.

Episode 2 of 'Flex x Cop 2,' which aired that day, recorded a peak nationwide rating of 9 percent, 6.8 percent in the Seoul metropolitan area, and 2.5 percent among viewers aged 20 to 49. It also set a new personal best in the metropolitan area, continuing its upward momentum. (Based on Nielsen Korea)

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.