Yang Se-jong's Grand Proposal Operation for Park Eun-bin Delivers Laughter, Emotion and Chills in "Spooky Romance"

Yang Se-jong will launch a grand proposal operation for Park Eun-bin.

In episode 8 of tvN's weekend drama "Spooky Romance," which airs on the 9th, Ma Kang-uk (Yang Se-jong) will break into a sweat as he faces an unexpected variable while trying to give Cheon Yeo-ri (Park Eun-bin) an unforgettable day.

Cheon Yeo-ri and Ma Kang-uk have been pretending to be a couple to stop her unwanted engagement. In the process, they have begun to feel real excitement and are gradually falling for each other. What started as a fake romance to fool others is now making both of their hearts race for real.

Ma Kang-uk will go one step further and decide that Cheon Yeo-ri, his fake fiancée, also deserves a proper proposal. He is preparing a special event, and anticipation is building over how his proposal plan will unfold. But the newly released photos hint at a very different mood from what was expected, adding to the intrigue.

First, Ma Kang-uk greets Cheon Yeo-ri in a neat outfit with a gentle smile, but soon his expression turns serious as he tightly grips a ring box in his hand. Cheon Yeo-ri, now with his jacket draped over her knees, looks at him with a bright smile and shows her excitement.

However, the moment she checks the ring box, a sudden look of embarrassment crosses Cheon Yeo-ri's face. Viewers are now curious about what caused her reaction and whether Ma Kang-uk's proposal will end safely.

The sweet and surprising day shared by Park Eun-bin and Yang Se-jong can be seen in episode 8 of tvN's weekend drama "Spooky Romance," airing at 9:10 p.m. on the 9th.

Reporter Jiyoung Cho, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.