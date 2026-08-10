A Brotherly Conflict Breaks Out... Hyun Bin vs. Woo Do-hwan in 'Made in Korea 2,' with Jung Woo-sung Also Caught in the Clash

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jiyoung Cho] Disney+'s original series "Made in Korea Season 2" (written by Park Eun-kyo, directed by Woo Min-ho) has unveiled a poster that offers a glimpse into the relationship among the three characters.

"Made in Korea" has already earned enthusiastic praise from viewers around the world, beyond Korea, thanks to its solid storytelling and gripping immersion. In particular, it ranked first worldwide in total views among Disney+ Korean original releases in 2025. It also received recognition at major domestic awards shows for both its artistic quality and the cast's performances, establishing itself as a buzzworthy series with both critical acclaim and commercial success.

The two newly released three-character posters, accompanied by the tagline "A clash of desires hotter than blood," capture the growing tension between the three figures. Their different directions and crossed gazes hint at a more complicated and tangled relationship.

Baek Ki-tae's unwavering gaze as he charges forward from a position of power, Baek Ki-hyun's conflicted emotions as he stands at a crossroads and signals a fracture, and Jang Geon-young's watchful presence, which stirs anticipation for an unpredictable turn amid shifting power dynamics, all heighten expectations.

"Made in Korea" follows the dangerous journey of a protagonist who, nine years later, races toward even greater desire. Hyun Bin, Jung Woo-sung, Woo Do-hwan, Seo Eun-soo, Won Ji-an, Jung Sung-il, and Roh Jae-won star in the series. Park Eun-kyo returns as the writer, continuing from the previous installment, while Woo Min-ho again directs. Starting September 9, two episodes will be released each week on Disney+.

Jiyoung Cho, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.