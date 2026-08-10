The Gentle Jin-man Is Precious... 'The Shopping Mall of the Killer Season 2' Ends This Week, Revealing Team Murthehelp's Chemistry Deeper Than Blood

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Disney+ original series 'The Shopping Mall of the Killer Season 2' (written by Hojin Ji and Kwon Lee, directed by Kwon Lee) has revealed a glimpse of Team Murthehelp's everyday moments ahead of this week's final episode.

The released stills capture the unexpected daily lives of the Murthehelp members, who are briefly away from the heat of battle. Instead of the grim tension of never knowing when enemies might strike, the images show a warm family-like chemistry that feels so natural it is hard to believe they are killers.

First, Jin-man's rare relaxed expression stands out. He is always calm and rarely shows emotion. In a scene where he watches Jian grill pork belly with the Murthehelp family, reunited after a long time, his warm affection for his niece comes through clearly. Jian is no longer just a child who needs protection, but a proper leader growing into the role of guiding the team. Jin-man's quiet support as he watches her growth highlights how much stronger their relationship has become, adding a moving touch.

Min-hye also draws attention as she sits beside Jian and talks with her after training. On the battlefield, she is tougher and more fearless than anyone else, but with Jian she is endlessly kind. Sometimes she is a reliable ally, and at other times she stays close like an older sister, building a special bond. Brother, who adds to the mood with his trademark cuteness and blunt way of speaking, joins forces with Jin-woo and Cheol-seung, who have newly joined this season and bring fresh charm. Together, they fully showcase Murthehelp's chemistry, which is deeper than blood.

Because these people have protected one another at the risk of their lives, Murthehelp's team spirit has become another key point to watch in 'The Shopping Mall of the Killer Season 2,' making the series even richer.

'The Shopping Mall of the Killer Season 2' is a stylish action series in which Jian, who has become the new head of the shopping mall after completing a harsh handover, launches a full-scale counterattack against Babylon Global forces together with Jin-man, who has returned from the dead. The cast includes Lee Dong-wook, Kim Hye-jun, Jo Han-sun, Geum Hae-na, Kim Min, Jung Yoon-ha, Hyunri, Masaki Okada, and Lee Tae-young. Hojin Ji, who wrote the previous season, handled the script, and Kwon Lee directed the series.

Jo Ji-young

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.