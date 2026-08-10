Jun Hyun-moo Reveals How His Ex's Obsessive Behavior Cut Him Off From Friends: "I Lost My Friends Too" ('The Psychopath I Met')

Screenshot from 'The Psychopath I Met'

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong Bit] Broadcaster Jun Hyun-moo revealed that an ex-girlfriend's excessive obsession once damaged his relationships and cut him off from the people around him.

In the fifth episode of MBN and SBS PLUS's 'The Psychopath I Met,' which aired on the 9th, the program focused on "discovering love" and examined psychological control and gaslighting crimes committed under the name of love.

Kim Mi Young, a statement analyst who has personally interviewed violent crime suspects such as Kang Ho-sun, Oh Won-chun, and Kim Kil-tae, appeared on the show and discussed the psychology behind such crimes.

The first episode, titled 'The Proof of Love,' featured the story of a couple who met at a CrossFit club and began dating. Early promises such as "kiss 10 times a day" and "fulfill any request" started out sweet, but over time they turned into tools of obsession and control.

The girlfriend kept the boyfriend from spending time with his friends and checked his location and behavior every time he went out. She made him feel guilty even over minor mistakes and psychologically dominated him. In the end, the boyfriend became increasingly isolated from those around him and, despite the abuse and violence, blamed himself, saying, "I just need to do better."

Screenshot from 'The Psychopath I Met'

Watching this, Jun Hyun-moo said, "I was that man," and opened up about his own past relationship experience.

Jun Hyun-moo said, "I had to make video calls wherever I went, and even when I met friends, I had to prove it one by one." He added, "In the end, I even lost contact with my friends. The phrase I heard most after the breakup was, 'Hyun-moo, welcome back.'"

"It doesn't start that way," he continued, recalling the experience. "Rules are added one by one, and as you keep giving in, before you know it, it becomes like that." He then stated firmly, "Speaking as someone who has been through it, that is not love."

The man's situation in the story became even more serious. Once physically strong, he lost weight down to 55 kilograms after repeated abuse and psychological control, and eventually died. At the scene, investigators found a baseball bat, a metal curtain rod, and scissors.

The girlfriend tried to disguise his death as something caused by an unusual sexual preference, but the truth behind the crime was revealed through records he had left behind.

Kim Mi Young explained that "gaslighting is a psychological control strategy that makes the other person doubt their own judgment and eventually depend on the abuser." She added that guilt and fear of losing the relationship can push victims even deeper into control.

At the end of the broadcast, the cast expressed bitterness, saying, "Using the feeling of love is probably the most despicable and cruel crime of all."

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.