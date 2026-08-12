"Shim Hyung-tak's son" Haru loves Pyeongyang Naengmyeon so much... "Drinking from the bowl" ('The Return of Superman')

Photo provided by KBS

[Sportschosun reporter An So-yoon] Actor Shim Hyung-tak's son Haru is joining the ranks of Pyeongyang Naengmyeon fans.

In episode 632 of KBS2's "The Return of Superman," which airs on the 12th under the theme "Our Happiness Is Now," MCs Jongmin Kim and Ralral will appear together. Haru, who has already become a noodle lover through dishes such as spaghetti, udon, and kalguksu, discovers the taste of Pyeongyang Naengmyeon and shows off an unstoppable noodle-eating spree.

Trying Pyeongyang Naengmyeon for the first time in his life, Haru cannot take his eyes off the cool-looking noodles. Like a baby who really knows good food, Haru starts with meat as an appetizer to whet his appetite. When it is time to eat the Pyeongyang Naengmyeon, he first tastes the broth with a spoon, showing off his gourmet instincts.

After just one sip of the broth, Haru seems to fall in love with the taste of Pyeongyang Naengmyeon and wriggles with his whole body, asking for more. Once his father places some noodles in the bowl, Haru lifts them up with upgraded fork skills and slurps them down. With his cheeks puffed out as he munches on the Pyeongyang Naengmyeon, Haru also sucks in the long noodles his father feeds him, proving his status as a true noodle lover.

What is more, Haru's powers of observation are improving by the day, drawing admiration. After closely watching every move his father makes while serving the noodles, Haru even serves himself more Pyeongyang Naengmyeon, surprising Shim Hyung-tak. Shim said, "I've never seen Haru refill and eat on his own before," and was deeply moved, later smiling warmly at Haru's Pyeongyang Naengmyeon mukbang. Haru's noodle feast as a new member of the Pyeongyang Naengmyeon fan club can be seen on "The Return of Superman."

Meanwhile, KBS2's "The Return of Superman" airs every Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.