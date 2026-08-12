"Take a Hike!" Car, the Garden Says He Considered Dropping Out After Hearing It Was About Hiking, But Worried About His Industry Reputation

Netflix's variety show "Take a Hike!" held its production presentation on the morning of the 12th at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in Mapo District, Seoul. Car, the Garden answers questions during the event.

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong Bit] Car, the Garden recalled when he was first approached about the program.

At the production presentation for Netflix's "Take a Hike!" held on the 12th at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador, Car, the Garden said, "When I heard it was about hiking, I considered dropping out, but I worried about my reputation in the industry."

"Take a Hike!" (hereinafter "Take a Hike!") will be released on the 18th. It is a hiking variety show that follows four reluctant hikers, who had never been interested in hiking, as they embark on their first-ever midwinter expedition across snowy mountains.

With the wintry mountain scenery, seen in the middle of summer, ready to sweep away the heat, the journey of these hiking beginners as they search for an answer to the question, "Why on earth do people go hiking?" is expected to capture genuine moments amid plenty of laughter.

There is also growing interest in the chemistry among the so-called "hot four" — Car, the Garden, DAY6's Dowoon, Lee Chae-min, and ALLDAY Project's Tarzan — who formed a special mountaineering club. They are taking on Korea's snowy peaks, which are known for their demanding difficulty.

Car, the Garden said, "When they first suggested hiking, I worried about how badly people would talk if I dropped out here." Dowoon also joked, "It felt like I had been tricked into getting a job. But Car, the Garden kept going stubbornly, so I was a little disappointed." Car, the Garden added, "If I were in DAY6, I would have dropped out."

Lee Chae-min said, "I like exercising, but I had never tried hiking. Going there unwillingly made me feel nervous and worried." Tarzan said, "I hate the cold, so I thought that would be the hardest part. But once I tried it, it was more fun than I expected. I liked eating there more than hiking itself."

Netflix's variety show "Take a Hike!" will be released on the 18th.

Reporter Jeong Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.