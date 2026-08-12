"Take a Hike" Na Young-seok says, "Car, the Garden to Tarzzan are the people who will lead Korean variety shows for the next 10 years"

A production presentation for the Netflix variety show "Take a Hike" was held on the morning of the 12th at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in Mapo District, Seoul. Producer Na Young-seok answers questions.

[Sportschosun Jeong Bit] Producer Na Young-seok expressed confidence in the show's cast.

At the production presentation for Netflix's "Take a Hike" held at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador on the 12th, Na said, "Car, the Garden, Dowoon, Lee Chae-min, and Tarzzan are the people who will be responsible for Korean variety shows for the next 10 years."

"Take a Hike," which will be released on the 18th, is a hiking variety show about four reluctant hikers who had never cared about hiking in their lives and set out on their first-ever midwinter snow-mountain expedition.

As the wintry snow-covered mountain scenery arriving in the middle of summer is ready to sweep away the heat, the journey of hiking beginners as they search for an answer to the question, "Why on earth do people hike?" is expected to capture genuine moments amid plenty of laughter.

Attention is also focused on the new cast combination assembled by Na's team, known for character-driven variety shows, as well as their continued collaboration with Netflix through the unusual concept of hiking. Na said, "It always makes me excited and nervous whenever we bring out a new project. But I think the people are everything. It feels like a stroke of luck that I got to work with these four as a new crew. They all say they didn't know each other, but I wanted viewers to enjoy the moments we spent climbing the mountain together."

Park said, "Writer Lee Woo-jung's hobby is hiking. Na and I hate hiking. We went because of Writer Lee Woo-jung's lead, and it was an unwanted hike, but the conversations turned out to be fun. I thought people who dislike hiking might become close very quickly if they had to go through a tough hike together. So when we cast them, we didn't tell them it was a hiking show." He laughed.

Asked about the question-style title, Park replied, "When Na actually suggested going hiking, he said, 'Why on earth do people hike?'"

There is also intense interest in the chemistry among the so-called hot four — Car, the Garden, DAY6's Dowoon, Lee Chae-min, and All Day Project's Tarzzan — who formed a special mountain-climbing club for the show. They will take on some of Korea's snow-covered mountains, which are known for their difficult terrain.

Na said, "I wanted to put together the next generation of entertainers who will carry Korean variety shows for the next 10 years. I wanted to surprise viewers with the feeling of, 'They had this kind of variety-show talent?' I want to say that these people have enormous potential."

He added, "Originally, we were going to do something like playing games and traveling together. But after meeting each person and interviewing them one by one, we suddenly changed direction midway. Games can be done later. While they still have this bright energy, I thought of hiking as a keyword, something a little tougher to take on."

Netflix's variety show "Take a Hike" will be released on the 18th.

Jeong Bit, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.