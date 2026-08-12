"Tarzan of 'Take A Hike' says, 'How did I manage to climb? With the determination that I could eat once I reached the summit'"

On the morning of the 12th, Netflix's variety show "Take a Hike!" held a production press conference at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in Mapo District, Seoul. Tarzan answers questions. Reporter Jeong Jae-geun

[Sportschosun Jeong Bit] Tarzan of ALLDAY PROJECT said the drive that helped him take up hiking was his determination.

At the production press conference for Netflix's "Take a Hike!" held at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador on the 12th, Tarzan said, "I hiked with the determination that I could eat once I reached the summit."

Set to be released on the 18th, "Take a Hike!" (hereinafter "Take A Hike") is a hiking variety show in which four reluctant hikers, who had never been interested in hiking, embark on their first-ever midwinter expedition across snowy mountains.

As the winter mountain scenery seen in midsummer prepares to sweep away the heat for viewers, the journey of these hiking beginners as they search for an answer to the question, "Why on earth do people go hiking?" is expected to capture sincere moments amid plenty of laughter.

There is also growing interest in the chemistry among the "hot four" who formed a special mountaineering club: Car, the Garden, Dowoon of DAY6, Lee Chae-min, and Tarzan of ALLDAY PROJECT. They are taking on Korea's snowy mountains, which are known for their formidable difficulty.

In particular, they drew attention by appearing in coordinated outfits as a group that day. The idea came from Tarzan. When Tarzan said, "I received a gift from the production team before filming, and I thought it would be nice to take photos together, so I suggested we wear matching clothes," producer Na added with a laugh, "But he was the only one who came with a customized remake."

They also talked about the time they climbed the mountain. Tarzan said, "I climbed with the thought that I could eat once I got to the top. I went up with that one determination."

Netflix's variety show "Take a Hike!" will be released on the 18th.

Jeong Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.