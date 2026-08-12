On the morning of the 12th, Netflix's entertainment show "Take A Hike!" held a production presentation at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in Mapo District, Seoul. Car, the Garden, DAY6's Dowoon, Lee Chae-min,

[Sportschosun Jung Bit reporter] The Na Young-seok production team pulled off a full-blown "job scam." They lured Car, the Garden, Dowoon, Lee Chae-min, and Tarzzan into gathering without telling them it was hiking, then pushed them into a snowy mountain at minus 27.5 degrees Celsius in search of the next generation of variety stars.

Netflix's "Take A Hike!" held its production presentation on the 12th at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador. Producer Na Young-seok, producer Park Hyun Yong, Car, the Garden, Dowoon, Lee Chae-min, and Tarzzan attended the event.

"Take A Hike!" follows four reluctant hikers who had never been interested in mountains in their lives as they set out on their first-ever winter snow-mountain trek. It is a hiking variety show built around a journey they never chose for themselves.

With the winter scenery arriving in the middle of summer, the show is set to help viewers beat the heat. As the rookie hikers search for the answer to the question, "Why on earth do people go hiking?" the program is expected to capture genuine moments amid plenty of laughter.

On the morning of the 12th, Netflix's entertainment show "Take A Hike!" held a production presentation at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in Mapo District, Seoul. Producer Na Young-seok is answering questions.

On the morning of the 12th, Netflix's entertainment show "Take A Hike!" held a production presentation at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in Mapo District, Seoul. Producer Park Hyun Yong is answering questions.

Attention is also focused on the chemistry among the four popular cast members — Car, the Garden, DAY6's Dowoon, Lee Chae-min, and Tarzzan of All Day Project — as the Na Young-seok production team continues its collaboration with Netflix through a fresh lineup and an unusual hiking concept. Na said, "I always feel excited and worried whenever I bring out a new project. But I think the people are everything. I was lucky to work with these four as a new crew. They all say they don't know each other, but I wanted viewers to enjoy the moments when we climbed the mountain together."

Park said, "Writer Lee Woo-jung's hobby is hiking. Producer Na and I hate hiking. We went there because of Writer Lee Woo-jung's influence, and it was a hike we didn't want to do, but the conversation turned out to be fun. I thought people who dislike hiking might become close very quickly if they go through something tough together. So when we cast them, we didn't even tell them it was hiking." He laughed.

The fact that the program title is phrased as a question is also drawing attention. Park replied, "When Producer Na actually suggested going hiking, he said, 'Why on earth do people go hiking?'"

On the morning of the 12th, Netflix's entertainment show "Take A Hike!" held a production presentation at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in Mapo District, Seoul. Car, the Garden is answering questions.

On the morning of the 12th, Netflix's entertainment show "Take A Hike!" held a production presentation at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in Mapo District, Seoul. DAY6's Dowoon is answering questions.

There is also strong interest in the chemistry that will be shown by the four trending stars — Car, the Garden, DAY6's Dowoon, Lee Chae-min, and Tarzzan of All Day Project — who formed a special mountain-climbing club. They are taking on some of Korea's snow-covered mountains, which are known for their difficult terrain.

Na said, "I wanted to build the next generation of entertainers who will carry Korean variety for the next 10 years. I wanted to surprise people by making them ask, 'Did this person have this kind of variety talent?' I want to say these four have enormous potential."

He added, "Originally, we were going to do something like playing games and traveling together. But after meeting each person and interviewing them one by one, we suddenly changed direction in the middle. Games can be done later. While they still have this bright energy, I thought of hiking as a keyword because I wanted to think about something a little tougher."

Lee Chae-min's first appearance on a variety show is drawing particular attention. Na said, "I wanted to take Lee Chae-min for myself. I even wanted to keep him exclusive. He is a 'tyrant,' but he was basically very talkative. Because he is a rising star, I was also careful. He has this on-and-off side, and that was so fun."

On the morning of the 12th, Netflix's entertainment show "Take A Hike!" held a production presentation at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in Mapo District, Seoul. Lee Chae-min is answering questions.

However, the cast drew laughter at the venue by describing the casting process as a "job scam." Car, the Garden said, "When they first suggested hiking, I worried about how badly people would talk if I dropped out here." Dowoon also joked, "It felt like I had been tricked into a job. But Car, the Garden kept going stubbornly, so I was a little disappointed." Car, the Garden added, "If I were DAY6, I would have quit."

Lee Chae-min said, "I like working out, but I had never tried hiking. When I went unwillingly, it felt dizzying and worrying." Tarzzan said, "I don't like the cold, so I thought that would be hard. But once I actually tried it, it was a little fun. More than hiking itself, I liked eating there."

On the morning of the 12th, Netflix's entertainment show "Take A Hike!" held a production presentation at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in Mapo District, Seoul. Tarzzan is answering questions.

They also talked about what it was like to climb the mountain. Car, the Garden said, "This feels like asking a victim about the incident after being harmed. Once you climb a mountain, all you want is to go back down." Dowoon added, "I wanted to go down with him. The way down is long too," though he tried to soften it by saying, "Still, hiking really does seem appealing."

Lee Chae-min said, "I thought it would be hard, but once I actually climbed up, my legs felt even heavier. Still, the joy and the gift of a special experience were there." He then laughed and added, "But I wanted to go back down too." Tarzzan said, "I climbed up thinking I could eat once I got there. I climbed with that one determination."

Car, the Garden, who kept joking that he was the "victim," said, "I was tricked into a job, so I thought I might end up on 'Y-Story' or 'True Story Expedition.' Honestly, it should have gone all the way to a lawsuit, but I ended up at the production presentation. There was a legendary scene that made me come here. I saw Producer Na sitting alone at the hotel with half a bottle of soju and watching the golf channel. I thought, 'Such a big man is feeling down. No wonder his mind got twisted and he pulled a job scam. I'll let it slide. This man doesn't need to climb a mountain; every day is a mountain for him.'"

On the morning of the 12th, Netflix's entertainment show "Take A Hike!" held a production presentation at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in Mapo District, Seoul. Car, the Garden and DAY6's Dowoon burst into

As they were fooled by the hiking concept, questions also arose over whether the members would continue working with Producer Na's shows in the future. Lee Chae-min said, "If you've been tricked once, that's enough. Next time, I hope they tell us in advance." He added with a laugh, "We'll hear the members' opinions. If we do it, we'll all do it together. If not, I think we'll all leave together."

Car, the Garden said, "Absolutely not," adding, "It's hard to tease someone the first time. After that, I think I'll be even bolder about it." He also made people laugh by saying, "I tell people around me not to watch this. If this gets popular because of the show, I'll have to go hiking again."

On the morning of the 12th, Netflix's entertainment show "Take A Hike!" held a production presentation at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery Ambassador in Mapo District, Seoul. Producer Na Young-seok is answering questions.

The show is set to follow the struggles of these "reluctant hikers" as they take on snowy mountain climbs. Na said, "This is actually a very serious hiking program. Our first hike was to Seoraksan in minus 27.5 degrees Celsius. The second was Taebaeksan. It was a snow mountain, but we hiked to see the sunrise. We also went to Hallasan."

He added, "Because it is Netflix, I think global viewers will watch it too. Mountains similar to those in Korea are not easy to find in other countries. Domestic viewers will probably relate to it, while overseas viewers will be curious about Korea's mountains."

Park also explained, "There are not many countries where people pack kimbap and ramen and go hiking. If we show K-hiking culture, I think people will find it fresh."

Finally, Na said, "This is not the end. There is a reason we chose this title. It could continue as, 'Why on earth do people go to a deserted island?' I want to build the next 10 years together with Netflix."

Netflix's entertainment show "Take A Hike!" will be released on the 18th.

Jung Bit, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.