"Stop crying over gyukatsu... it loses its juices and gets soggy"... Kim Gyu-won wins rookie award with pure laughter power (BSA interview)

Kim Gyu-won, winner of the Best New Male Variety Performer Award at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, visited Sportschosun on the afternoon of the 5th and showed off his signature cheerful charm in front of the camera.

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] Comedian Kim Gyu-won, 28, who has been through every kind of hardship, shed hot tears on the Blue Dragon stage. It was a moment when his sincerity, which had made viewers laugh uncontrollably all year, also moved them to tears.

Kim Gyu-won, who has emerged as a breakout rookie in Coupang Play's 'SNL Korea Season 8,' was recognized for his performance this year by winning the Best New Male Variety Performer Award at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards held on July 31. After debuting in 2023 through tvN's open comedy show 'Comedy Big League,' he moved to the 'SNL Korea' series, where he parodied a wide range of characters and made viewers laugh. He finally received his first award since debut at the Blue Dragon Series Awards.

Kim Gyu-won, winner of the Best New Male Variety Performer Award at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, visited Sportschosun on the afternoon of the 5th and showed off his signature cheerful charm in front of the camera.

When Kim Gyu-won visited our newsroom after winning the Best New Male Variety Performer Award, he said, "I was so scared after the ceremony that I didn't even go to the after-party and just went home. The day after the awards, I stayed home except for a meal with my family to celebrate. I felt like I shouldn't get too excited, and I was worried people might say I changed after winning an award, so I stayed calm at home and kept my feelings in check. It was such an unexpected award, and after winning it, I felt a sense of responsibility. Of course, it's nice to enjoy the celebration and the congratulations, but I spent some time alone at home in case I got too excited and made a mistake that would lead to something bad." He added, "I thought maybe I would have dinner with the 'SNL Korea' family and senior Kim Won-hoon, but it was already too late after the ceremony, so everyone just went home. Instead, I ordered the extra-large bowl of gomtang to celebrate at home and ate it deliciously. Don't most people usually just get the regular large size? After eating gomtang, my blood sugar spiked and I fell asleep right away."

This year's race for the Best New Male Variety Performer Award at the Blue Dragon Series Awards was fiercely competitive. Along with Kim Gyu-won, the lineup included Kim Seon-ho from 'Bonjour Bakery,' Byeon Woo-seok from 'Jaeseok's B&B Rules,' Car, the Garden from 'Better Late Than Single,' and Hudeokjuk from 'Culinary Class Wars Season 2,' making for a tense contest among heavyweight nominees. Kim Gyu-won said he had already lowered his expectations because of the strong field. "When the nominees for this year's Blue Dragon Series Awards were announced, people around me congratulated me a lot. But when I listed the other nominees, everyone reacted with, 'Oh...' They were all such strong names that both I and the people around me stopped expecting too much. As the ceremony got closer, I asked AI for fun about my chances of winning, and it said I had a 68% chance. I thought it was giving me a good answer based on our previous conversations, but I actually won," he recalled.

He said, "The KBS camera directors were no joke either. After the nominees were announced and just before the winner was revealed, all the camera directors were gathered in front of Kim Seon-ho and Byeon Woo-seok. Seeing that, I gave up and thought, 'Ah, it's not me.' Then suddenly my name was called. I hadn't even prepared an acceptance speech. I had just gone there excited to see famous actors and seniors, but I was suddenly on stage and got nervous. Even senior Yoo Jae-suk stood up to congratulate me. He patted me on the back, and I was grateful that the Sportschosun photo reporter captured that moment so well."

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards was held on the 31st at Paradise City Incheon. Kim Gyu-won, winner of the Best New Male Variety Performer Award. Incheon = Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.07.31/

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards was held on the 31st at Paradise City Incheon. Kim Gyu-won, winner of the Best New Male Variety Performer Award. Incheon = Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.07.31/

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards was held on the 31st at CHROMA, Paradise City. Kim Gyu-won, winner of the Best New Male Variety Performer Award, is visibly moved. Incheon = Reporter Jeong Jae-geun /2026.7.31/

Kim Gyu-won said his family's reaction to his first award was also unforgettable. He said, "My parents kept saying, 'This is unbelievable' after hearing that I won. Actually, my mother is a fan of Byeon Woo-seok. She even paid to vote for him in the online poll. I never heard that she would have voted for her own son too. Since I mostly do variety content on YouTube and OTT platforms, my parents don't get many chances to see me on TV, so they were happy to see me through this awards ceremony. They don't usually check their phones much, but that day they kept looking at them because they were getting congratulatory messages from acquaintances. Since the ceremony, my parents have been making a lot of plans to meet people. I originally gave them my card and told them to buy whatever they needed, but these days it seems like they're treating their acquaintances to meals all the time. I'm getting a little anxious because I can't process the receipts."

An anecdote about how his grandmother celebrated her grandson's first award in a unique way also drew loud laughter in the room. Kim Gyu-won said, "When I called my grandmother after winning the award, I think the information in the family got mixed up somewhere. Someone in the family must have told her that I would be going as a presenter to the 6th Blue Dragon Series Awards next year as this year's winner, and that got distorted. She misheard 'presenting' as 'judging' and said, 'So next year, Gyu-won is going as a judge for the awards ceremony?' I was so surprised that I immediately corrected her and said I was going to present, not judge. Also, since senior Kim Shin-young handled the judging this year and got things off to a great start, I hope next year's judging will also be handled by great seniors."

Kim Gyu-won, winner of the Best New Male Variety Performer Award at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, visited Sportschosun on the afternoon of the 5th and showed off his signature cheerful charm in front of the camera.

Kim Gyu-won, winner of the Best New Male Variety Performer Award at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, visited Sportschosun on the afternoon of the 5th and showed off his signature cheerful charm in front of the camera.

Since his debut, Kim Gyu-won has earned nicknames such as 'gyukatsu,' 'the male Lee Su-ji,' and 'dim sum Kkyu.' He has also created countless alter egos, including deputy director of Smile Clinic, disgraced Briton, Seongsu-dong select shop employee, Wegovy-Mounjaro-I'll-win-this, and Kkyu-jazz, all in the name of making people laugh. But on the day of the Blue Dragon Series Awards, he was different. Instead of belly laughs, he moved viewers with hot tears rising from deep within.

Kim Gyu-won said, "I've always been a very timid person, so when I suddenly went up on stage, my mind went blank. In the audience, senior Lee Su-ji and Ji Ye-eun were crying while looking at me, and seeing that almost made me burst too, so I tried hard not to look at them. I really tried to hold back my tears, and I held them in so much that my nose started stinging while I was speaking. I received the award not because I did everything on my own, but because the seniors helped make it happen together, and when they showed me so much love, I felt even better. Even now, just thinking about it makes my chest tighten."

Kim Gyu-won could not hold back tears not only for his own award, but also when his colleagues won. He celebrated the seniors' and colleagues' victories even more joyfully than his own, and there was no shortage of tissues throughout the ceremony. He said, "Fans watching the ceremony commented, 'The gyukatsu is getting soggy' and 'Stop crying. All the juices are gone.' Senior Park Bo-kyung's acceptance speech for the Best Supporting Actress Award felt like watching a monologue performance. I cried along with her moving story. After the first part ended, senior Won-hoon told me, 'Gyu-won, congratulations. I'm really jealous.' After hearing that, I hoped senior Won-hoon would win an award this time, and when it actually happened, I cried again. I don't usually cry tears of joy in life, but that day I cried as much as I wanted."

At the ceremony, Kim Gyu-won made a promise to the public: "I will become a humble clown." His award drew even more attention after a touching story about him was shared through illustrator Kkikni's official channel. When he was working as a social service worker at a welfare facility for people with disabilities, he sincerely cared for an elementary school student suffering from muscular dystrophy and later attended the child's graduation ceremony to show his affection. It was another example showing that his vow to become a 'humble clown' was not just a promise for the award.

He said, "Senior Shin Dong-yup always tells the 'SNL Korea' crew something: 'Keep both feet on the ground.' When you're doing comedy, there are times when you unknowingly start to float. He said that if even an elderly person deep in the mountains doesn't know your name, then you haven't really become famous, and you must not lose your humility. At this awards ceremony, senior Shin Dong-yup gave me a warm hug, and I made that promise again. Even if I win an award, I must not get carried away. At the same time, I want to remain a clown who is loved for a long time, just like senior Shin Dong-yup."

Kim Gyu-won, winner of the Best New Male Variety Performer Award at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, visited Sportschosun on the afternoon of the 5th. Kim Gyu-won kisses the Blue Dragon trophy. Reporter Jeong Jae-geun

Finally, Kim Gyu-won said, "Next, I want to win the Popular Star Award humbly. In my own view, as a comedian, I still need to build more experience before I can aim for the Excellence Award or the Grand Prize. But the Popular Star Award is chosen by the public, so personally, I really want to win it at least once. I'm not the kind of person whose looks make people go, 'Wow.' So if I win the Popular Star Award, wouldn't that mean I earned it purely on merit? I want to take on the challenge with pure strength." He added, "The Best New Male Variety Performer Award at the Blue Dragon Series Awards will be a real driving force in my comedy career from now on. I will work incredibly hard to make people laugh and live up to everyone's expectations. I also won't forget my fan club, the zookeepers, who supported me even before I became famous. The zookeepers fed me encouragement and raised me well, and that's how I got here. This award is also theirs."

Jiyoung Cho soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.