Joo Woo-jae Reveals First Meeting with Byun Woo-seok... The Modeling World Also Had Its Own 'Discipline Culture' ('Where Is My Home')

Photo courtesy of MBC

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong Bit] Joo Woo-jae will recall the discipline culture of the modeling world and even share an episode from his first meeting with Byun Woo-seok.

In the episode of MBC's "Where Is My Home" airing on the 13th, the cast goes house hunting for children.

The broadcast will visit the "dream homes" imagined by children of different age groups. Joining the house hunt are Jang Dong-min and Hong In-gyu, fellow 19th-generation KBS comedians and fathers of many children, along with Kang Yu-mi, a master of alter egos. The three carefully inspect every corner from the children's perspective and show off their lively chemistry with perfect teamwork as 19th-generation peers.

During the house hunt, stories about the unusual "discipline" culture in both the comedy and modeling worlds also come up. Recalling his days as a 19th-generation KBS comedian, Jang Dong-min says that even after being called in and scolded by senior comedians, he still worked on ideas with his peers, drawing praise as "truly a golden class."

Joo Woo-jae then brings up the modeling world's discipline culture and shares a story about his first meeting with actor Byun Woo-seok. As soon as Byun Woo-seok's name is mentioned, the cast's attention shifts instantly, and when the questions keep coming, Joo Woo-jae jokes, "So you're not interested in me?" Hong In-gyu even asks for Byun Woo-seok's autograph as a gift for his wife, turning the set into a scene of laughter.

The team then visits the home of kid influencer Yang I-ro, who has surpassed 100 million cumulative views. As I-ro personally guides the cast through the house, the tour reveals everything from an outdoor space where children can run freely to I-ro's uniquely decorated room and private bathroom, capturing everyone's attention. Watching the youngest coordinator, I-ro, in action, Yang Se-chan even suggests a permanent coordinator role, adding to the fun.

In Mokdong, one of South Korea's leading education districts, they tour a large apartment complex close to the academy district. The home offers easy access to a renowned school zone and cram-school area, and the interior has also been fully remodeled to suit a child's daily life. The house, which combines an ideal educational environment with customized spaces for children, is drawing attention.

Finally, the three visit a high-rise mixed-use residential complex above a department store in the same Mokdong area. The home is drawing attention as a "house that produced top university students," with the eldest child entering Seoul National University Dental School and the second child going to study in the United States.

Hong In-gyu, who has a son in 12th grade, says he wants to take home some good luck and touches the plaque from Seoul National University Dental School. Jang Dong-min, who has a daughter, also steps forward to share in the "admission luck," resonating with parents everywhere.

The episode of MBC's "Where Is My Home" featuring house tours for children, packed with both children's dreams and parents' educational aspirations, will air on the 13th at 10 p.m.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.