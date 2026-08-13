The 'Love in the Moonlight' Team Returns After 10 Years... Park Bo-gum, Kim Yoo-jung to Jung Jin-young Set Off on a Two-Day, One-Night Trip

Kwak Dong-yeon, Chae Soo-bin, Park Bo-gum, Kim Yoo-jung, and Jung Jin-young, from left. Sportschosun DB

[Sportschosun, Ahn So-yoon] KBS2's signature fusion youth historical drama Love in the Moonlight is returning as a special variety show, Moonlight Drawn Again, to mark the 10th anniversary of its broadcast.

KBS2's Moonlight Drawn Again, set to premiere on September 16, is a special program celebrating the 10th anniversary of Love in the Moonlight, known hereafter as Love in the Moonlight. It follows a two-day, one-night trip taken by Park Bo-gum, Kim Yoo-jung, Jung Jin-young, Chae Soo-bin, and Kwak Dong-yeon, the stars who helped drive the drama's huge success. The show is produced by Sijak Company, which also made Young Actors' Retreat, a variety show that brought together the Love in the Moonlight cast and other popular actors from around the world, adding to the anticipation.

With their compelling performances and fresh charm, Park Bo-gum, Kim Yoo-jung, Jung Jin-young, Chae Soo-bin, and Kwak Dong-yeon captivated viewers and sparked what was truly a Love in the Moonlight phenomenon, with a peak rating of 23.3% and No. 1 in TV buzz for seven consecutive weeks. Their reunion after 10 years is drawing attention to what stories they will share.

Above all, it is meaningful that Park Bo-gum, Kim Yoo-jung, Jung Jin-young, Chae Soo-bin, and Kwak Dong-yeon came together as a full group for Love in the Moonlight's 10th anniversary despite their busy schedules. The special two-day, one-night trip came together after Park Bo-gum suggested celebrating the milestone, and Kim Yoo-jung, Jung Jin-young, Chae Soo-bin, and Kwak Dong-yeon all agreed. Their lasting affection for Love in the Moonlight and the strong friendship among the actors make Moonlight Drawn Again even more highly anticipated.

According to the production team of Moonlight Drawn Again, Park Bo-gum, Kim Yoo-jung, Jung Jin-young, Chae Soo-bin, and Kwak Dong-yeon traveled to Hongcheon County, Gangwon Province, for a two-day, one-night trip on the 4th. They reportedly enjoyed the trip in a bright and cheerful atmosphere throughout, as if they had returned to the filming set from 10 years ago.

The fact that the five actors, who rose to stardom through Love in the Moonlight, have reunited 10 years later as key figures in globally recognized K-content adds even more meaning. Their story, which will revisit shared memories from a decade ago and show their ongoing friendship, is expected to offer special nostalgia and emotion to fans of Love in the Moonlight.

Meanwhile, KBS2's Moonlight Drawn Again will air as a two-part program on September 16 at 8:30 p.m. and on September 23 at 9:00 p.m.

Ahn So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.