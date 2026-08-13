Kim Hye-soo: "I Joined Because I Thought It Would Be Fun No Matter What... It's Unique and Distinctive" ('No, the Affair Is Not the Problem')

Photo = HODU&U Entertainment

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] Actress Kim Hye-soo (56) said, "I took on this project because I thought it would definitely be fun."

Kim Hye-soo, who plays Kyung Hee, a successful influencer and the CEO of an interior design company in the Coupang Play series 'No, the Affair Is Not the Problem' (written by Jeong Eun-kyung and Park Soo-rin, directed by Changhee Lee), met with Sportschosun in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 13th and spoke about how she came to join the series.

Kim Hye-soo said she was deeply grateful for the intense attention surrounding 'No, the Affair Is Not the Problem.' "I’m so thankful. I honestly did not expect such positive reviews and such a strong response from viewers. To be honest, even when I first read the script, it was one of the most entertaining scripts I had seen in a while. It had black comedy and suspense, and I found it extremely unique. Works like this are very rare. This is the first full-length series by two female writers, Jeong Eun-kyung and Park Soo-rin. The writing was excellent and the structure was strong, so I really liked it. The way the story shifted from one event to the next was also impressive. I decided right away, thinking, 'Ah, this will definitely be fun.' This project depended heavily on each relationship, and the ensemble was really great. I hoped everyone would do well, but from the viewers' perspective, it may not have come across that way. Still, when I was acting on set, I had so much fun," she said.

She added, "What made this work so distinctive was that, although I thought of it as black comedy, it actually blended many genres. Rather than feeling vague, that made it feel very original and unique. That was the part I liked most. Even after watching the finished work, it was still entertaining. Genre dramas are often polarizing, aren't they? They can also be difficult to approach, but director Changhee Lee expanded it in a way that made it more accessible and gave it real momentum. I think that helped the audience understand it better and became one of its strengths."

'No, the Affair Is Not the Problem' is a black comedy about a chain-reaction collision that spirals out of control as a popular influencer couple, who have built their image on a happy family, becomes entangled with a neighboring doctor couple in a messy divorce lawsuit and an unbearable secret so serious that even an affair seems trivial. Kim Hye-soo, Cho Yeo-jeong, Jihoon Kim, and Kim Jae-chul star in the series. It was written by Jeong Eun-kyung and Park Soo-rin, and directed by Changhee Lee, known for 'Strangers from Hell' and 'A Killer Paradox.' Two episodes are released every Friday on Coupang Play.

Jiyoung Cho, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.