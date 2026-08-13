Kim Hye-soo: "I Was in Tears Watching Kim Moo-yul Break Through with 'Teach You a Lesson'... I'm Not Even His Mother or Older Sister" ('Now, Infidelity Is Not the Issue')

Photo = HODU&U Entertainment

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Actress Kim Hye-soo, 56, said, "Kim Moo-yul looked so lovely as he rushed to his wife Yoon Seung-ah after an all-night shoot on their wedding anniversary."

In an interview for the Coupang Play series 'Now, Infidelity Is Not the Issue,' held on the afternoon of the 13th, Kim Hye-soo spoke about working with Cho Yeo-jeong, who plays Su-jeong, Jihoon Kim, who plays Jae-hong, and Kim Jae-chul, who plays Bo-seong, while portraying Gyeong-hee, a successful influencer and CEO of an interior design company.

Kim Hye-soo reflected, "Jihoon Kim is an actor who has survived this long with tremendous potential. To me, he is someone with many strong qualities, but I think he has not had many opportunities because luck was not on his side. There were times I wondered how much he must have wanted to show as an actor. I was probably the one who saw those struggles most closely. This project expands the image that is uniquely suited to Jihoon Kim, so I am very grateful and glad. It is only natural for an actor who thinks deeply and works relentlessly on a role to be praised. Jihoon Kim is very honest and unadorned. He is also healthy in the best sense. Shouldn't an actor's basic nature begin with human authenticity? When Jihoon Kim approaches a project, he seems to prepare step by step with healthy persistence, and I want to praise that."

She also spoke warmly about her reunion with Cho Yeo-jeong, whom she had last worked with 23 years ago in the KBS2 drama 'Royal Noble Consort Huibin Jang,' where they played Jang Hui-bin and Gwi-in Kim. "After acting for so many years, I really appreciate actors like her. There are actors I wanted to work with again back then, but even if you make up your mind, it is not easy to meet and act together again. 'Royal Noble Consort Huibin Jang' was a project I did in my early 30s, while Cho Yeo-jeong was in her early 20s. We each went our own way, and then met again 20 years later. It is so precious and meaningful to reunite after such intense acting. Just finding a project where you can truly act is something to be grateful for. When you are acting, there is no senior or junior. Great synergy comes when good actors work together. The reason this set felt so precious was probably because of people like them. I do not know when I will get another chance like this," she said. She added, "Kim Jae-chul is also a truly talented actor. I first met him in the 2020 SBS drama 'Hyena.' I heard that 'Hyena' was his first drama. I could feel that he had enormous potential as an actor. We met again in this project, and I had no idea he was acting with that much tension. He is an actor with tremendous depth. I think viewers will also see in this work that Kim Jae-chul can deliver rich and varied performances, and I am looking forward to that."

She did not hold back her praise for her beloved junior, Kim Moo-yul. Speaking about the lead of the Netflix series 'Teach You a Lesson,' which received praise from viewers around the world after its recent release, she said, "I was truly moved to tears seeing Kim Moo-yul succeed through 'Teach You a Lesson.' I met Kim Moo-yul while working on the 2022 Netflix series 'Juvenile Justice,' and among all the scene partners I have worked with, he was by far the best." She continued, "While watching 'Teach You a Lesson,' I found myself in tears watching Kim Moo-yul's performance. He delivered both the audience's desire for catharsis and that thrilling sense of satisfaction. He acted so understatedly, yet everything was there. I loved that so much, and since viewers recognized it too, I felt so grateful that it was as if I were not even his mother or older sister."

She went on to say, "As an aside, no matter how difficult the conditions were on set, Kim Moo-yul never once said, 'This is hard.' But there was one time he asked for understanding about his schedule. During the filming of 'Juvenile Justice,' the COVID-19 pandemic was at its worst, and it was difficult to secure locations. Because we could not find a place, we filmed at a closed hospital in a very remote rural area. After shooting through the night, he asked for understanding about his schedule just once. It was because he wanted to go home briefly for his wedding anniversary with his wife, Yoon Seung-ah. He drove six hours home, told his wife congratulations, and then drove six hours back to the set. I found that sincerity so lovely. I really like actors like that."

'Now, Infidelity Is Not the Issue' is a black comedy about a runaway chain-reaction collision of events, in which a popular influencer couple who have sold the image of a happy family and a doctor couple next door, locked in a messy divorce lawsuit, become entangled in an unbearable secret that makes even infidelity seem trivial. Kim Hye-soo, Cho Yeo-jeong, Jihoon Kim, and Kim Jae-chul star in the series. It was written by Jeong Eun-kyung and Park Su-rin, and directed by Lee Chang-hee, known for 'Strangers from Hell' and 'A Killer Paradox.' Two episodes are released every Friday on Coupang Play.

Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.