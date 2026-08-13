"I crave attention and love, yet I'm scared"... The weight of the name Kim Hye-soo amidst 'current affair' (Roundup)

Photo = Hodoo & U Entertainment [Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] A queen is indeed a queen.

Actress Kim Hye-soo (56) proved her worth with a passionate performance that perfectly matched her character. Kim Hye-soo, who played Kyung-hee, a successful influencer and CEO of an interior design company, in the Coupang Play series 'It’s Not a Problem Right Now' (written by Jung Eun-kyung and Park Soo-rin, directed by Lee Chang-hee). On the afternoon of the 13th, she met with Sportschosun in Samcheong-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, and shared her thoughts on everything from the process of appearing in 'It’s Not a Problem Right Now' to completing the character. 'It’s Not a Problem Right Now' is a black comedy depicting a runaway chain collision between a popular influencer couple who have sold their happy family life and a neighboring doctor couple in the midst of a messy divorce lawsuit, as they become entangled in an unmanageable secret where even infidelity becomes trivial. With unpredictable twists, surprise developments in every episode, and a black comedy that delightfully twists the runaway story, it set a record by becoming the number one most-watched series in the history of the Coupang Play series, ranking first in popularity in its first week of release, and recording a 169% increase in viewership. In particular, Kim Hye-soo is receiving acclaim for her passionate performance that adds realism, delivering a sense of catharsis with raw dialogue while conveying the protagonist's harsh reality with a weighty emotional depth. With a character full of twists—seeming to speak without hesitation yet caring about appearances, and living a packaged life while striving more firmly than anyone else to protect her own—she once again proved that "Kim Hye-soo is the genre.

" On this day, regarding the highly anticipated drama *It’s Not a Problem Now*, Kim Hye-soo stated, "I am so grateful. I honestly didn't expect such favorable reviews and an enthusiastic response from viewers. To be frank, from the moment I first saw the script, it was exceptionally entertaining compared to other scripts I've read recently. It combines black comedy with suspense, and I considered it very unique. Works like this are very rare. This is the first full-length series by two female writers, Jung Eun-kyung and Park Soo-rin. I really liked it because the writing skills and structure were excellent.

The way the plot shifted was also impressive. I thought, 'Ah, this is definitely going to be fun,' and decided to take on the role immediately. In this project, individual relationships were important, and the ensemble was truly great. We all approached it hoping it would do well, but viewers might not feel that way, right? Still, I really enjoyed acting on set. " She added, "This project is really a bit "What was unique was that although I thought it was a black comedy, it is actually a complex fusion of many genres. Rather than feeling 'ambiguous,' this aspect felt very unique and distinctive. That was really my favorite part.

It was also enjoyable when I watched the completed work. Actually, isn't the genre of genre fiction something that people either love or hate? It is also a genre with a high barrier to entry, but Director Lee Chang-hee really expanded it to be more mainstream and gave it strength. I think that was well conveyed to the viewers and became a great strength," she added. Kim Hye-soo, who has once again created a career-defining character as the influencer Kyung-hee, said, "It has been a long time since I played a glamorous role. If I had to be precise, it seems like it has been a while since the SBS drama 'Style,' which aired in 2009. I have mainly done works where the drama itself carried weight, so I needed to work on erasing the outward appearance. However, this time, since the character's identity itself is a successful influencer with a picturesque family, I highlighted the glamorous aspect.

Photo = Hodoo & U Entertainment [Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] A queen is indeed a queen.

Although she proactively wears a glamorous exterior, she is a character who projects her desire to protect her family and succeed. I thought that this inner layer was also important. In fact, things like the costumes [were] powerful He explained, "It wasn't a matter of 'let's give it a proper try,' but rather I heavily referenced the appearances of domestic and international influencers and created the outfits to be similar. " He shared his struggles, saying, "Both influencers and entertainers are in fields where they cannot exist without the public's interest and love. They crave public attention and love, yet they are also afraid of it. At the same time, while the most essential aspect is acting for an actor or music for a singer, one cannot be free from the immense external gaze within those fields. " He added, "I, too, am not yet free from such aspects.

The public actively engages with content, so their consciousness is so high that we cannot keep up. Naturally, there are always aspects I feel lacking, and I sometimes feel a sense of inadequacy because, compared to my experience, I still haven't been able to narrow the gap between what I feel and what I actually express. " He also expressed deep trust in his co-star with whom he worked on 'Adultery Is Not the Issue Right Now. ' Kim Hye-soo reflected, "Kim Ji-hoon is an actor who has survived until now with a great deal of potential. In my view, he is an actor with great qualities, but it seems he hasn't met various opportunities because luck hasn't been on his side. There were times when I wondered how much he must have wanted to show as an actor. I was probably the one who witnessed those struggles the most closely.

In the midst of that, this project is an expansion of the specialized image that actor Kim Ji-hoon possesses, so I am very grateful and delighted. It is only natural for an actor who contemplates and executes a role so intensely to receive praise. Kim Ji-hoon is truly honest and unpretentious. He is also healthy. Doesn't an actor's fundamental temperament stem from their inherent human nature? I want to praise him because it seems he approaches his work with healthy persistence, preparing step by step. " Regarding Jo Yeo-jeong, whom she reunited with 23 years after working together as Jang Hee-bin and Lady Kim in the KBS2 drama 'Jang Hee-bin,' which ended in 2003, she added, "Having acted for a long time, I really appreciate actors like her.

There are actors I resolved to work with again back then, but even if I make that resolution, meeting again. " "It wasn't easy to act. 'Jang Hee-bin' was a project we worked on when I was in my early 30s and Jo Yeo-jeong was in her early 20s, and we met again after 20 years of walking our respective paths. Reuniting after acting so intensely makes it incredibly precious and valuable. I was grateful just to have found a project where I could act properly. In the moment of acting, there are no seniors or juniors.

Photo = Hodoo & U Entertainment [Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] A queen is indeed a queen.

Synergy is created when good actors work together. I think the reason this set was so precious is because of people like them. I don't know when I will ever encounter an opportunity like this again," he said. "Kim Jae-cheol is also a truly talented actor. We first met in the 2020 SBS drama 'Hyena. ' I heard that 'Hyena' was his first drama back then.

I felt that he had so much potential as an actor. When we met again for this project, I had no idea he was acting with such nervousness. He is an actor with tremendous depth. I expect that Kim Jae-cheol will come across in this work as an actor capable of rich and diverse acting, and I look forward to it because I think viewers will recognize that aspect as well. " He spared no praise. He also did not leave out effusive praise for his beloved junior, Kim Moo-yeol.

Regarding Kim Moo-yeol, the lead actor of the series *True Education* (written by Lee Nam-gyu, Kim Da-hee, and Moon Jong-ho; directed by Hong Jong-chan), which has been well-received by global viewers since its recent release on Netflix, she teared up, saying, "I was truly moved to tears watching Kim Moo-yeol achieve success through 'True Education. ' I met Kim Moo-yeol during the Netflix series *Judgment*, released in 2022, and he was by far the best co-star I have worked with so far. " She continued, "Watching 'True Education,' I teared up while watching Kim Moo-yeol's acting. He delivered everything people yearn for and a sense of catharsis. He acted so simply, yet it contained everything. I loved that aspect so much, and seeing that viewers recognized it as well, I felt so grateful, even though I am not his mother or sister.

" She added, "As an aside, Kim Moo-yeol never once said 'it is hard,' no matter how poor the conditions on set were. However, he asked for understanding regarding the schedule just once. During the filming of *Judgment*, the COVID-19 pandemic was severe. " "It was a difficult time because we couldn't secure a location. Since we couldn't find one, we filmed at a closed hospital in a very remote countryside. After finishing filming all night until dawn, he asked for understanding regarding his schedule just once.

Photo = Hodoo & U Entertainment [Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] A queen is indeed a queen.

He said he was going home briefly to celebrate his wedding anniversary with his wife, Yoon Seung-ah. He drove six hours home to congratulate his wife, and then drove another six hours back to the set. Seeing him put so much sincerity into his work was so lovely. I really love an actor like that," she said, expressing her affection. Regarding her upcoming tvN drama 'Signal 2' (hereinafter 'Signal 2', written by Kim Eun-hee, directed by Ahn Tae-jin), Kim Hye-soo cautiously began by saying, "It seems that in life, nothing is always taken for granted. Life is unpredictable.

" Earlier, Jo Jin-woong of 'Signal 2' came as a shock last December when his past record as a juvenile offender, as well as his criminal records for assault and drunk driving after becoming an adult, were successively revealed. It was belatedly revealed that he had a criminal record of being tried for robbery and rape under the Special Act during his minor years and sent to a juvenile detention center, sparking public outrage. When allegations were raised that he had a criminal record of being punished for assault and drunk driving even after becoming an adult, Jo Jin-woong virtually admitted to a significant portion of the charges—excluding the sexual assault allegations—saying, "There were wrongdoings I committed when I was a minor. " Subsequently, he announced his retirement from acting, causing disruptions to the airing of 'Signal 2'. In response, Kim Hye-soo expressed her sorrow, saying, "Doesn't everyone have their worst moments in life? There are times when only I know about them, and well-known actors sometimes unintentionally cause harm or hurt to many people. Looking at life itself, a single incident may or may not be a problem.

I certainly have unseen wounds as well. When viewed in the context of life as a whole, a specific incident can stand out as a problem, but everything is life. I, too, have weathered storms that have not been revealed. " 'Adultery Is Not the Issue' stars Kim Hye-soo, Jo Yeo-jeong, Kim Ji-hoon, and Kim Jae-cheol; the script was written by writers Jung Eun-kyung and Park Soo-rin, and directed by Lee Chang-hee, known for 'Strangers from Hell' and 'Murderer's Dilemma'. It is released twice every Friday via Coupang Play. Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.