Kim Hye-soo: "I ended up causing unintended harm to 'Signal 2'... Life is full of unknowns" ('Now, Infidelity Is Not the Issue')

Photo = HODU&U Entertainment

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] Actress Kim Hye-soo (56) opened up about her concerns over her next project, the tvN drama "Second Signal" (hereinafter "Signal 2," written by Kim Eun-hee and directed by Ahn Tae-jin).

In an interview with Sportschosun on the afternoon of the 13th, Kim Hye-soo spoke about "Signal 2," her follow-up project after the Coupang Play series "Now, Infidelity Is Not the Issue" (written by Jeong Eun-kyung and Park Soo-rin, directed by Changhee Lee).

"Now, Infidelity Is Not the Issue" is a black comedy about a chain-reaction pileup that spirals out of control as a popular influencer couple who built their image on a happy family and a neighboring doctor couple locked in a messy divorce lawsuit become entangled in a secret so serious that even infidelity seems trivial. Kim Hye-soo played Kyung-hee, a successful influencer and the CEO of an interior design company.

Kim Hye-soo cautiously began by saying, "Life is not something where we can always take things for granted. Life is full of unknowns." Earlier, Cho Jin-woong, a cast member of "Signal 2," shocked the public last December after reports surfaced one after another about his juvenile offense history and later convictions for assault and drunk driving as an adult. It was later revealed that he had once been sent to a juvenile detention center after being tried in a criminal court on charges of rape under the Special Act during his minor years, sparking public outrage. As further allegations emerged that he had also been punished for assault and drunk driving after becoming an adult, Cho said, "There were things I did wrong when I was a minor," effectively admitting much of the reporting except for the sexual assault allegations. He later announced his retirement from acting, which also disrupted the broadcast plans for "Signal 2."

Kim Hye-soo said, "Everyone has the worst moments in life, don't they? Sometimes only I know about them, and sometimes public figures unintentionally hurt or wound many people. Looking at life as a whole, any one incident can become a problem, or it may not. I, too, clearly have wounds that have not been revealed. When you look at an entire life, one particular event can stand out as a problem, but everything is part of life. I also have storms that have not been exposed." She expressed her sorrow.

"Now, Infidelity Is Not the Issue" stars Kim Hye-soo, Cho Yeo-jeong, Jihoon Kim, and Kim Jae-chul. The series was written by Jeong Eun-kyung and Park Soo-rin, and directed by Changhee Lee, who helmed "Strangers from Hell" and "A Killer Paradox." It is released on Coupang Play every Friday in two episodes.

Jiyoung Cho, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.