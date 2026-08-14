"From Eun-jung to Yumi, Crafted Stitch by Stitch, Even Praise Like 'Thank You for Growing So Well'"... Kim Go-eun, the Radiant Face of Youth (BSA Interview)

Kim Go-eun, who won the grand prize at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, poses during an interview with Sportschosun on the 7th. Heo Sang-wook /2026.08.07/

[Sportschosun, Jiyoung Cho] Standing at the center of a brilliant youth, actor Kim Go-eun (35) made new history on the Blue Dragon stage. Fourteen years after her debut, after years of nonstop work, the grand prize may have been only natural for Kim Go-eun, who calmly said she was simply preparing her mind and doing what she always does as she gets ready for tomorrow.

Kim Go-eun closed the night by winning the top honor at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards on July 31. After leading three series in a single year — Netflix's You and Everything Else and The Price of Confession last year, followed by TVING's Yumi's Cells Season 3, released earlier this year — she proved herself to be a true all-rounder with limitless performances across genres and characters. She has emerged as the face of K-series that the public chose as its favorite.

Kim Go-eun's grand prize came three years after Song Hye-kyo won the acting grand prize at the 2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards. Before the flood of congratulations and support had even faded, Sportschosun met Kim Go-eun to ask about the behind-the-scenes story of that night. Still unable to believe the win, she kept saying, "What is happening?" during the interview. Even after the excitement of the award, she was busy as ever, focusing on her next project.

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 31st at Chroma, Paradise City Incheon. When Kim Go-eun was called as the recipient of the grand prize, Yoo Jae-suk, Kim Jae-won, and Yoon Kyung-ho cheered. Incheon =

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 31st at Paradise City Incheon. After Kim Go-eun's name was announced, she receives congratulations from Park Ji-hyun. Incheon = Heo Sang-wook /2026.07.31/

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 31st at Paradise City Incheon. Kim Go-eun, who won the grand prize, delivers her acceptance remarks. Incheon = Heo Sang-wook /2026.07.31/

Kim Go-eun said, "Right after the ceremony ended, I went to Pyeongchang County the very next day to film Netflix's Soul: The Time of Triangles, and I've been spending each day busily shooting late into the night." She added, "To be honest, since I was nominated for Best Actress at the Blue Dragon Series Awards, I did have some expectations. I even prepared a few words in advance in case I had to go on stage and made a mistake. But Shin Hye-sun gave such an amazing performance and won Best Actress, and after that Tiger JK's congratulatory stage came on, so I was able to fully enjoy the moment. I was so hyped by Tiger JK's performance that I was practically losing my mind. The dress I wore that day was an off-shoulder design with fixed sleeves, so I couldn't raise my arms, but I still struggled to do a 'put your hands up!' and enjoyed it with no regrets," she said with a laugh.

Among the three works she presented over the year — You and Everything Else and Yumi's Cells Season 3 among them — two were nominated for Best Series, which showed just how sharp her instincts are. It was said that Kim Go-eun had secretly hoped for the Best Series award. She said, "Personally, I felt more proud that You and Everything Else and Yumi's Cells Season 3 were nominated for Best Series than that I was nominated for Best Actress. Just because you do a lot of projects doesn't mean you always get good reviews and recognition, but I felt that these two works were acknowledged, so I was satisfied in my own way. I hoped at least one of the two would win Best Series, but again, they didn't give it to us. I was disappointed and felt a bit empty, and then suddenly my name was called as the grand prize winner. I was truly shocked."

She continued, "It was something I never expected. Once I won the grand prize, all the projects I had worked so hard on this year flashed before my eyes. I had prepared an acceptance speech only for You and Everything Else, but as all kinds of thoughts rushed in, I froze for a moment, and that expression was captured on camera exactly as it was. I couldn't organize my thoughts and kept going up on stage with only 'This can't be real!' in my head. Then, once I came to my senses, I decided I should take it as praise for having worked hard and done well this year. When I got home and watched the broadcast, Ji-hyun had opened both arms to congratulate me, but I didn't even notice that and just grabbed Lee Sang-yi's hand. One reason I was so out of it was that from behind, I kept hearing Sang-yi teasing me loudly, saying, 'Kim Go-eun!' and 'Hey, Kim Go-eun!' I even sent Ji-hyun a text right away when I got home to say I was sorry."

At the Blue Dragon Series Awards, Lee Sang-yi, who stood out as an especially active actor, could not be left out, nor could the performance of Lee Sang-yi, Kim Go-eun's classmate from the 10th class at the Korea National University of Arts (K-Arts). Kim Go-eun, who put a hand to her forehead at Lee Sang-yi's name, said, "He teases me a lot. Then when I was actually called as the grand prize winner, I think he was shocked too. I was grateful that my grand prize felt even more alive thanks to my friend Lee Sang-yi's reaction, and I contacted him separately afterward as well. The reason the grand prize felt even more meaningful was because of Sang-yi's reaction. I really hope I can be there when Sang-yi wins an award someday. I promised that I would give him a congratulatory reaction just as big as his. I want to open my eyes, nose, and mouth wide and shout, 'Hey, Lee Sang-yi!' at least once. For now, I just hope Sang-yi wins an award soon. He should really step it up."

Kim Go-eun, who also made a strong impression with a special appearance in the congratulatory stage for the project boy group Migak Boys from Legendary Chef and their song 'My Flavor,' still showed the kind of true-friend reaction that made her cringe. She said, "It has nothing to do with me. If Sang-yi is that happy, then I'm happy too. I'll support him," and quickly held back her words, sending the room into laughter.

Lee Sang-yi and Park Ji-hyun were not the only ones who celebrated Kim Go-eun's grand prize with great enthusiasm. Director Jeong Ji-woo, who directed her debut film Eungyo and helped launch her career, also offered heartfelt congratulations and support for her radiant peak. Kim Go-eun said, "Many directors, writers, and senior actors I have worked with reached out to me. After the ceremony, I met with Director Jeong Ji-woo, Park Hae-il, and makeup director Song Jong-hee, and they gave me so many warm compliments. They are especially meaningful to me because they were there from the beginning, and they sincerely congratulated me on winning the grand prize. Director Jeong Ji-woo even told me, 'Thank you' and 'You grew up so well.' The grand prize was wonderful, but I was even happier and more grateful that I had become an actor who could receive such praise from my director."

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 31st at Chroma, Paradise City Incheon. Kim Go-eun, who won the grand prize, looks overwhelmed with emotion. Incheon = Jeong Jae-geun /2026.7.31/

It would not be an exaggeration to call this Kim Go-eun's year. Kim Go-eun said, "You and Everything Else was filmed in 2023, which was the hardest year of my life for many reasons. It was also a project that overlapped with my real life. It was a story about friendship and about sending a friend off, so I think I was able to focus more deeply on Eun-jung's emotions. I tried to face those emotions head-on, and I wanted to handle them carefully, stitch by stitch. I hoped that nothing about Eun-jung's feelings would be damaged because of me, and I wanted to unfold that emotion as carefully as possible. It was an emotionally difficult project, so I worried whether many viewers would watch it, but as a result, it seems to have left a deep impression on those who did. As the person who made it, I felt relieved. The Price of Confession was approached from a different angle than You and Everything Else. My role was relatively small, but I trusted senior actress Jeon Do-yeon, and because of that, I was able to try things I wanted to do. It was also a work that gave me a chance to let things out. Yumi's Cells Season 3 is especially meaningful. I carried this series for five years, and no one expected it to go all the way to Season 3. For the fans who loved Yumi's Cells, I decided to plan Season 3 with the idea of giving the series a proper ending. I wanted to finish on a high note, and I worried that it might be worse to do it than not to do it at all, but it seems to have ended well, so the five years I poured into Yumi's Cells have become something truly valuable."

This year's Blue Dragon Series Awards even sparked a battle among the judges over the grand prize between Kim Go-eun and Kim Go-eun from You and Everything Else. In response, Kim Go-eun smiled awkwardly and said, "They thought too highly of it. I'll work even harder in the future." She added, "I just want to keep doing what I've always done. I've received a lot of praise lately, and I wonder if the time is coming when people will start criticizing me again. When you go from praise to harsh criticism, it can hurt, so I'm always mentally preparing myself. If the response is not good, I'll start over again and keep working hard, continuing to live as an actor."

Kim Go-eun, who won the grand prize at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, poses during an interview with Sportschosun on the 7th. Heo Sang-wook /2026.08.07/

Finally, Kim Go-eun said, "When I look at my life now, I feel like I'm going through a radiant period. I thought about how I should spend and carry myself through this shining time, and I want to feel it fully and remember each moment one by one." She added, "There were times when I felt frustrated, thinking, 'I'm working so hard right now, so why isn't anyone recognizing me?' I also wondered, 'There must be parts I did well, so why don't people see them kindly?' But now I ask myself, 'Did I really do so well that I deserve this much praise?' I think the public has noticed that I have been working nonstop and hard, and maybe that's why they are looking at those parts so kindly. It feels like they are going out of their way to see me in a good light, and that makes me want to work even harder. Because I have felt both the emotions of being recognized and of not being recognized for my efforts, I think I will be able to endure even if I am not praised in the future. Still, I will become an actor who keeps working hard in one field only, so that I can continue to receive praise."

Jiyoung Cho soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.