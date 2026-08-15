Jun Hyun-moo Heads to Kazakhstan Ahead of a Saturday Dawn Schedule... Koo Sung-hwan: "He's a Crazy Person"

[Sportschosun] Jun Hyun-moo flew to Kazakhstan for just two days off, spending seven hours in the air. Kim Shin-young and Kian84 were left speechless by his travel style, in which he heads to the airport without even deciding on a destination or buying a ticket in advance, then purchases a business-class seat on the spot. "I guess he'll never get married," they said.

The MBC program "I Live Alone," which aired on the afternoon of the 14th, showed Jun Hyun-moo, who had worked nonstop for more than two months, taking an impromptu overseas trip during a rare one-night, two-day break.

That day, Jun Hyun-moo started packing at 5:50 a.m. His luggage was minimal. In fact, all he put in his backpack were his passport and international driver's license. Even more surprising, he still had not decided where he was going.

Jun Hyun-moo said, "I was so busy for several months in June and July that I didn't have a single day off." He added, "I have a one-night, two-day window. If I use it to the fullest, I can secure 50 hours." He then introduced his own travel style as "Jun Hyun-moo's spontaneous trip" and said, "If I have even one free day, I just go. If I have two days, it's definitely an overseas trip."

But he already had a schedule waiting for him right after the vacation ended. Jun Hyun-moo brushed it off, saying that although Thursday and Friday were days off, he had to be back for work on Saturday morning. "I can just come back to Korea early Saturday morning," he said casually. Hearing that, Koo Sung-hwan was stunned and exclaimed, "That guy is crazy."

With no destination decided, Jun Hyun-moo headed straight to Incheon International Airport. Only after arriving did he begin looking at the departure board to find a place he could go. "I just go if there are tickets left," he said, adding that he had once traveled to Chengdu, China, with a friend without doing much prior research.

There was also a reason Jun Hyun-moo insists on traveling this way. He said that as he gets older, time feels like it passes without leaving any real memories. "Even if I have to push my body to the limit, I want to try the things I couldn't do because I was so busy," he confessed. He added, "I want to throw myself into unfamiliar environments, wherever they may be. That kind of stimulation is what gives me energy in life."

In the end, Jun Hyun-moo's last-minute choice at the airport was Almaty, Kazakhstan. The flight alone takes about seven hours. He bought a business-class ticket to Almaty on the spot and immediately set off on his trip.

The Rainbow members could not hide their surprise at his fearless way of traveling. Kim Shin-young said, "Oppa, you're really never getting married." Kian84 also chimed in, saying Jun Hyun-moo seemed to be "the person at the farthest point from marriage." When Jun Hyun-moo asked, "Am I more serious than Dae-ho?" the two replied in unison that Kim Dae-ho at least stays close to home, making Jun Hyun-moo's case even more extreme and drawing laughter.

Jun Hyun-moo has previously drawn attention for consistently enjoying travel and hobbies despite his busy broadcasting schedule. On this day as well, he showed his unusual drive by choosing to endure a seven-hour flight to Kazakhstan instead of spending his short vacation at home.

Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.