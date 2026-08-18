Hyunri Falls for Kang Hoon's "Love-Hate" Charm, Launches a Love Triangle with Her "Bias" Cha Woo-min in "My Bias, My Boss"

[Sportschosun George Young] Hyunri sparked the emotions in earnest as the drama moved into a full-fledged love triangle.

In the tvN Monday-Tuesday drama "My Bias, My Boss," which aired on the 17th, Darum (Hyunri) was shown going through a change in her feelings toward Hagi (Kang Hoon).

That day, Darum stepped in to help Hagi after Apello's proposal for the Korea Heritage Service's K-wave project was leaked to SE Industries, creating a crisis. The two traveled on a business trip to prepare traditional knotting as a new item, grew closer in a short time, and eventually found hope after learning the location of the artisan's workshop.

But the artisan's response was cold. Even so, Darum did not give up and put her heart into it. She even tried making a dongsim-gyeol knot herself, and only after finishing it awkwardly but carefully did she come to understand that even a small knot carries time within it.

Meanwhile, spending the whole day together also sparked a sense of excitement between Darum and Hagi. As their misunderstandings were cleared up, Hagi unsettled Darum with the remark that he had a woman he was interested in, along with a serious look in his eyes. Then Chan (Cha Woo-min) appeared, creating an awkward atmosphere, and the ending, with the three characters' gazes tangled together, heightened curiosity about the next episode.

Through this process, Hyunri delicately built up Darum's changing feelings toward Hagi, drawing viewers deeper into the story. What began with one mistake after another gradually developed into a believable emotional growth over time, bringing smiles to viewers' faces.

In particular, Chan's appearance near the end of the episode, after Darum and Hagi had grown fairly close, hinted that their relationship would enter a new phase.

George Young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.