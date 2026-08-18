Jeon So-young's 'general-like' image is gone, and her 'juicy charm' bursts out.. She also takes over as special MC for 'Show! Music Core'

[Sportschosun Jo Ji-young] Actress Jeon So-young, who drew public attention with her down-to-earth charm when she won the Best New Actress Award at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, showed off her fresh and lively side as a special MC for 'Show! Music Core'.

Jeon So-young appeared as a special MC on MBC's 'Show! Music Core,' which aired on the 15th. She drew attention with a bright and refreshing look, appearing in styling inspired by an ice cream shop employee. She then smoothly guided the flow of the show with natural remarks and witty reactions, proving herself as a capable special MC.

She also showed natural chemistry with the regular MC, Kim Gyuvin. They exchanged cheerful reactions to each other's lines and continued the show in a relaxed atmosphere, creating a bright rapport that added energy to the broadcast.

In particular, Jeon So-young showcased a refreshing charm by performing Red Velvet's 'Ice Cream Cake' choreography in line with the ice cream shop employee concept. She also took on KiiiKiii's 'Pop Off Pop Off' challenge, revealing her exceptional flair. With natural expressions, gestures, and polished dance moves, she blended effortlessly into the cheerful and upbeat mood unique to music shows, adding to the viewing pleasure.

At the end of the broadcast, Jeon So-young said, "I was so happy to be able to do my first music show MC role with 'Show! Music Core.'" She added, "It was an honor to work with Gyuvin. I hope people continue to show lots of love for both Jeon So-young and 'Show! Music Core.'"

As such, Jeon So-young has proven her wide-ranging appeal as an all-rounder by successfully taking on not only acting roles but also a special MC position on a music show. She impressed across genres with her own charm, from hosting to choreography and challenges, and attention is now turning to her future activities.

Jo Ji-young

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.