"Whether You Die, I Die, or We Both Die"... Hyun Bin in 'Made in Korea Season 2' Has a Different Look in His Eyes

Disney+'s original series "Made in Korea Season 2" (written by Park Eun-kyo, directed by Woo Min-ho) has unveiled its main poster and trailer, promising an even more intense story.

"Made in Korea Season 2" drew attention by releasing its main poster and main trailer, raising expectations for a fierce clash among characters seeking to rise to the top amid a power vacuum at the center of absolute authority.

The main poster shows Baek Kitae (Hyun Bin) charging relentlessly toward the pinnacle of power with a long gun in hand against a battlefield-like backdrop, while also capturing other characters driven by their own desires.

Jang Geon-young (Jung Sung-il), who has returned with a colder demeanor than nine years ago, and Baek Ki-hyun (Woo Do-hwan), who is torn between his older brother Baek Kitae and Jang Geon-young, are joined by Oh Ye-jin (Seo Eun-soo), Ikeda Yuji (Won Ji-an), Cheon Seok-jung (Jung Sung-il), Pyo Hak-soo (Roh Jae-won), and Baek So-young (Cha Hee). The newly introduced mysterious figure Madam Shin (Chang Hye-jin) and military leader Hwang Dae-sik (Heo Jeong-do) add to the mix, hinting at a tangled web of interests and sharp confrontation.

The caption, "A single choice can change history," heightens curiosity about the unpredictable decisions these characters will make and the huge ripple effects that will follow.

The main trailer, released alongside the poster, foreshadows a head-on clash between Baek Kitae, who seized the acting post of KCIA chief by taking advantage of the absence of supreme power on October 26, 1979, and the military faction led by Hwang Dae-sik, which stands against the KCIA.

With an ambitious look, Baek Kitae makes a covert proposal, saying, "Would you like to cross the Han River bridge with me once?" The tension builds as Cheon Seok-jung follows with a show of solidarity, saying, "Brother, I trust only you now."

As the conflict between the KCIA and the military intensifies, Jang Geon-young raises the stakes with a pointed remark: "Baek Kitae, you think this will last forever, don't you?" The trailer then cuts between urgent moments, including Oh Ye-jin interrogating Ikeda Yuji and Baek Kitae firing wildly while declaring, "I will personally cut off Hwang Dae-sik's breathing." The conflict deepens further, and the chilling line, "Whether you die, I die, or we both die," suggests an endless confrontation.

The trailer ends with Baek Kitae's face, as if he is holding back his rage, heightening curiosity about what outcome will follow his destructive march toward the summit of power in the name of patriotism.

"Made in Korea" follows the perilous journey of a protagonist who, nine years later, races toward even greater desire. The series stars Hyun Bin, Jung Sung-il, Woo Do-hwan, Seo Eun-soo, Won Ji-an, Jung Sung-il, and Roh Jae-won. Park Eun-kyo returns as writer, and Woo Min-ho again directs. Two episodes will be released every week on Disney+ starting Sept. 9.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.