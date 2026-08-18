KCM Says His Wife in a Wedding Dress Is "The Most Beautiful Woman in the World" After 15 Years Together on 'The Return of Superman'

Photo provided by KBS

[Sportschosun, Ahn So-yoon] Singer KCM will reveal his wedding announcement and a solo dress tour on The Return of Superman.

The 633rd episode of KBS2's The Return of Superman, airing on the 19th under the theme "The Greatest Luck That Came to Me," will feature MCs Jongmin Kim and Ralral. In the episode, KCM draws attention by announcing his marriage 15 years after building a family with his wife.

After first introducing his wife and two daughters through The Return of Superman, KCM has been creating a new chapter in his life by also sharing the birth process of his youngest son, Haon. Now, he is set to reveal his wedding news. KCM has long expressed gratitude and regret to his wife for spending 15 years together without a wedding ceremony, and he will finally hold one. He will personally announce, "We are getting married on October 4," and also share a dress tour with his entire family, promising a moving moment.

KCM, his wife Bang Ye-won, their eldest daughter Suyeon, their second daughter Seoyeon, and their youngest son Haon all focus on choosing a wedding dress for Bang Ye-won, the star of the ceremony. Suyeon recommends a trendy dress that also suits her mother's look perfectly, while Seoyeon responds with an enthusiastic reaction to her mother's princess-like appearance. Haon cannot take his eyes off his mother after she transforms into a goddess. The lovely reactions of the K family siblings, each in their own way but all sincerely happy about their mother's makeover, bring a smile to viewers.

Above all, KCM appears to fall in love with his wife all over again the moment he sees her in a wedding dress. He exclaims, "You are the most beautiful woman in the world," and soon tears up. As KCM falls into thought, as if the past 15 years are flashing before his eyes, his wife also becomes emotional and reportedly grows teary-eyed. The K family’s special dress tour, which will capture the siblings’ lovely reactions to their mother’s goddess-like transformation and KCM’s overwhelming emotion, will air this week on The Return of Superman.

Meanwhile, KBS2's The Return of Superman airs every Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.

Ahn So-yoon, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.