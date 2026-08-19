"I Took Out a Deferred Loan With No Maturity Date"... The Comfort 23-Year-Old Extra Yoon Kyung-ho Received From 46-Year-Old Star Actor Yoon Kyung-ho (BSA Award Interview)

Actor Yoon Kyung-ho, who won the Best Supporting Actor Award at The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, gave an interview at the Sportschosun headquarters in Mokdong. Yoon Kyung-ho posed with his trophy. Mokdong = Reporter

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jo Ji-young] "I want to tell the 23-year-old Yoon Kyung-ho, who was barely getting by day to day as a background actor, 'You held on well, Kyung-ho.'"

Looking back on the years he spent struggling with nothing but acting in mind, actor Yoon Kyung-ho, 46, finally and for the first time patted himself on the shoulder. He also shed hot tears as he thought of his family, who believed in him until the end, his colleagues who sweated beside him on scorching days, and the public that sent him endless love. That is why Yoon Kyung-ho's present, celebrated by everyone together, feels more precious and brilliant than ever.

At The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards on July 31, Yoon Kyung-ho won his first Blue Dragon trophy in 27 years, since his debut in 1999. In The Legend of Kitchen Soldier, the B-grade comedy that sparked a "Chuiral" craze, Yoon played Sergeant Park Jae-young, an administrative supply officer who trusts experience over discipline and instinct over procedure. Like pickled radish with jajangmyeon, he became an indispensable scene-stealer throughout the work and rose as one of Korea's finest actors. For him, this Best Supporting Actor Award may have been the most natural outcome, as he proved himself not by standing out alone, but by lifting the entire production.

Actor Yoon Kyung-ho, who won the Best Supporting Actor Award at The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, gave an interview at the Sportschosun headquarters in Mokdong. Yoon Kyung-ho posed before the interview. Mokdong =

As the final interviewee of the award-winner series, Yoon visited Sportschosun despite his busy schedule and looked back on the dreamlike night of The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards with his trademark cheerfulness and deeply personal honesty. Yoon said, "I have a routine when I wake up in the morning. I write my name in Chinese characters to calm myself down, but for a week after winning, I couldn't do it properly. I need to focus to write each character, but I would write one stroke, then search my name on a portal site, write another stroke, and check comments on social media. Congratulatory DMs are still coming in steadily. I'm truly sorry I can't reply to each one. Even just reading the first line of a message shows how encouraging it is. Messages like that have made each day exciting and full of gratitude. I need to get back to normal soon, but I spent a week dazed by all the love I received."

Yoon Kyung-ho, widely known as the nation's beloved "too much talker," is also famous as a devoted husband who tells his wife about his day every time he gets home. Did his endless TMI, which begins the moment he opens the front door with, "Honey! Honey! Honey! Today, I..." continue even after The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards ended? Yoon laughed and said, "I've been so busy lately and getting home so late that everyone is already asleep when I arrive, so I can't do my 'Honey! Honey! Honey!' routine. When I do get home early and try to talk, the kids run over first and start telling me all about their own day. The kids talk more than I do. So these days, I call my wife before I go home and say what I want to say in advance. I don't think I'll get to say everything once I get home, so I do it by phone first. And when I really have something important to say, I ask her, 'Don't go to sleep, wait a little.' Even at the awards ceremony, it ended late, so I couldn't talk for long. Right after it ended, I called to say I had won, just briefly, and then the next day I shared my thoughts about the ceremony. The kids didn't seem very interested in their dad winning. My wife was watching the ceremony live, and even when she told them, 'Dad won an award!' they were just watching YouTube. On the other hand, the neighbors congratulated me a lot. I received many videos from my daughter and son's friends, showing them watching the ceremony and cheering, saying, 'A-yoon's dad won an award' and 'Lee-yoon's dad won an award.' The kids did say congratulations the next day, but all they asked was, 'Is Dad's trophy really made of gold?' I think that's about the right amount of happiness. It made me feel like our family is growing stronger than I expected.'"

Yoon Kyung-ho was also sincere about the congratulatory performances at the awards ceremony. In particular, his enthusiastic sing-along to Tiger JK's closing performance was captured by the reaction camera and drew attention. Yoon said, "I was born in 1980, and for our generation, you can't talk about it without Drunken Tiger. They introduced hip-hop to Korea and opened our eyes to it. Tiger JK has a cool history in every sense. His hip-hop rap was so catchy and cool that I used to sing along to it all the time when I was young. So when Tiger JK appeared at The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, I got chills as a fan. I lost myself in the song and became a true fan who finally got to meet his idol. Kim Min-ha is also a junior I am very close to and like a lot, and when I heard she would be doing the opening stage at this awards show, I wanted to cheer her on and promised her I would sing along enthusiastically from the audience. I looked up Frank Sinatra's classic 'That's Life' on the way to the ceremony after hearing she would sing it, but it was a difficult song I couldn't follow. In the end, I listened closely to the lyrics and sent Kim Min-ha my support with all my heart. During the Migak Boys performance, I was nervous because they are such family-like friends. I watched worried that my younger brothers might make a mistake, but they did so well that I enjoyed the performance with a smile. Choi Ye-na's 'Catch Catch' was also great. I know an older guy shouldn't act like this, but I just kept getting hyped. I had a great time with Sang-yi.'"

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards was held on the 31st at Club Chroma in Paradise City Incheon. Yoon Kyung-ho, winner of the Best Supporting Actor Award. Incheon = Reporter Song Jeong-heon /2026.07.31/

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards was held on the 31st at Paradise City Incheon. Yoon Kyung-ho, winner of the Best Supporting Actor Award. Incheon = Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.07.31/

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards was held on the 31st at Club Chroma in Paradise City Incheon. Yoon Kyung-ho and Lee Sang-yi cheer during Tiger JK's performance. Incheon = Reporter Jeong Jae-geun /2026.7.31/

For Yoon Kyung-ho, this year's Blue Dragon Series Awards was the first Blue Dragon trophy of his life. The Best Supporting Actor category was a fierce contest among top-tier scene-stealers known for their acting, including Lee Kwang-soo in Gold Land, Lee Sang-yi in The Legend of Kitchen Soldier, Ha Young in The Scarecrow, and Jin Seon-kyu in Aema. After an intense competition, Yoon Kyung-ho wore the crown, completing a moving chapter in the story.

Yoon Kyung-ho said, "Last year, I was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at The 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards through The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call. If you ask whether I was desperate then, I can honestly say yes, I was. Deep down, I wanted to win and I had high hopes. But the supporting actor nominees last year were also incredible. Lee Kwang-soo, who won, was there, and so was Choi Dae-hoon. It was my first time at such a major awards ceremony as the Blue Dragon Series Awards, so I was deeply moved just to have my name listed alongside theirs. To be even more honest, I also told myself, 'Don't act like a country bumpkin, just enjoy it.' I remember greeting people more brightly and making more eye contact with fans from the moment I stepped onto the red carpet so they wouldn't notice how nervous I was." He added, "I was so happy that my favorite younger brother, Kwang-soo, won the award that after the ceremony we took photos together and I congratulated him. So when Kwang-soo called my name as this year's winner, it felt incredibly surreal. It was like a scene from a drama to me."

Yoon said he was also waiting for a surprise gift from Lee Kwang-soo after the emotional win. He explained, "Kwang-soo kept the award card with the winner's name on it for me. He said, 'Hyung, I thought this would be a nice keepsake,' and put the card in my hand. Receiving a card with my name on it made me emotional again. I told him, 'Kwang-soo, how are you so thoughtful?' and thanked him. He looked so cool and stylish to me. Maybe that's the composure of a previous year's winner. I think I will never forget Kwang-soo's smile and calmness when he gave me that gift. He will be a presenter at The 6th Blue Dragon Series Awards next year, and I promised myself that I will also give the winner an award card as a gift then."

Asked about the possibility of trying again for a nomination next year, he said, "Of course, if I win two years in a row, what could be more moving than that? I like imagining things, so I think I might run a simulation in my head by myself. But this year and next year, there will still be many strong contenders. This year was so competitive that I never expected to receive it. This year, I thought Lee Sang-yi, who had a particularly big role in The Legend of Kitchen Soldier, was the one who truly deserved it. I went to the ceremony wanting to congratulate Sang-yi, and I also told myself that if I was caught on camera, I shouldn't look disappointed. My wife said that when I wasn't called as the winner last year, I seemed a little disappointed. After hearing her sharp words, I realized, 'I was being arrogant,' so I steeled myself this year. After I missed out on the award last year, I learned that you should never get ahead of yourself. Because of that experience, I couldn't even prepare my acceptance speech in advance this year, and when I actually won, I couldn't properly express my thanks. I couldn't mention everyone I wanted to thank in my speech, so I tried to convey my feelings on my personal account. I heard I wrote 2,144 characters. Someone even counted them all. I didn't write that post all at once either; I revised it for five hours."

Actor Yoon Kyung-ho, who won the Best Supporting Actor Award at The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, gave an interview at the Sportschosun headquarters in Mokdong. Yoon Kyung-ho posed before the interview. Mokdong =

He also spoke about the hot tears he shed when his name was called as the winner. "I'm still too embarrassed to watch the video. When I try to play it to see people's reactions, I see myself crying and close it right away. At the same time, I think this is my most honest emotion. I also want to enjoy moments like this while I can. There may come a day when I want to cry but can't. I truly want to show this side of myself honestly, so I didn't force myself to hold back. And I really did cry uncontrollably," he said. "Over the past year or two, I think I've been in a happy period, receiving a lot of love and attention from many people. This feels like the version of me that is possible right now, and these are tears I can only shed now. That's why I want to show my most honest self even more. I will keep acting as hard as I can. Once again, thank you for giving this happiness to me and my family."

He continued, "I spent a week thinking about what this award means. I kept wondering where I should go from here. The 23-year-old background actor Yoon Kyung-ho once resolved, 'Even if I never win an award in my life, if I can just make a living through acting, that would be true happiness.' But after winning at The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, I wanted to tell that 23-year-old Yoon Kyung-ho who held on with that resolve, 'You did well.'" He then broke into tears.

He added, "The reason I was able to receive such an honor is because of everyone's hard work. It was a lucky result made possible by great chemistry with my fellow cast members, the blood, sweat, and tears of the staff, and the audience's love. In fact, there are still so many actors who deliver outstanding performances without ever winning an award. When I watch them act, I see how lacking I still am. So when someone like me receives an award, how could it not feel heavy? Winning is not all good news. It makes me reflect more deeply on my own acting and strengthens my resolve to work even harder in the future. Now, Yoon Kyung-ho, the Best Supporting Actor at The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, belongs to yesterday. Today, I have to live again as actor Yoon Kyung-ho. I want to keep running forward as an actor who brings comfort and laughter to many people and honestly tells the stories of our lives."

Actor Yoon Kyung-ho, who won the Best Supporting Actor Award at The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, gave an interview at the Sportschosun headquarters in Mokdong. Yoon Kyung-ho posed with his trophy. Mokdong = Reporter

Finally, Yoon Kyung-ho said, "It may sound a little odd and not very stylish, but winning the Best Supporting Actor Award at The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards feels like taking out a huge loan. As an actor, it feels like I borrowed in advance the recognition I need to show the public. I don't know when the maturity date will come, but I will repay this award through my acting, so it will never be embarrassing. I will feel responsible, treasure it, and repay this acting loan faithfully and with gratitude."

Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.