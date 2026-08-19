Jung Hae-in Introduces His Viral 'Manager's Younger Brother'... "My Mom-made Sidekick" ('Whenever Possible')

'Whenever Possible' broadcast capture

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong Bit] Actor Jung Hae-in introduced his viral 'manager's younger brother.'

The SBS program 'Whenever Possible' aired on the 18th and recorded a peak viewership rating of 4.6 percent, a household rating of 3.4 percent, and a 2049 rating of 1.4 percent. It ranked first across variety, drama, and educational programs in the same time slot. In particular, its 2049 rating rose from the previous week and placed first among all Tuesday programs. (Based on Nielsen Korea's metropolitan area figures)

'Whenever Possible' is a variety show that brings luck during the brief gaps people encounter in everyday life. On this day, MCs Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok, along with guest friends Jung Hae-in and Heo Sung-tae, traveled around Dongjak District, Seoul.

Jung Hae-in and Heo Sung-tae chatted nonstop with Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok, covering everything from recent updates to their favorite restaurants. Jung Hae-in was especially confident, saying, "I've lived in Dongjak District for nearly 30 years. I know a lot of good restaurants." He also showed his spontaneous side, adding, "I don't wait in line. I just move on to another restaurant right away," which pleased both the impulsive Yoo Jae-suk and the planner Yoo Yeon-seok.

The first local host the four met was a boxing gym member. The gym owner and members showed a warm bond that went beyond a simple gym connection, even discussing past personal issues together.

The first gap game was 'Mitt Rally,' in which two people sat on each side and used boxing mitts to keep a ping-pong ball rally going for 10 hits. Everyone was confident, saying, "This is easier than I expected," but the unexpected weak link was Heo Sung-tae. After repeated passing mistakes, Heo Sung-tae joked, "I'm a fool, Sung-tae. My mom would love this," and even knelt down in front of the host, drawing laughter.

Fortunately, a lucky chance provided ping-pong paddles, and they succeeded at the first stage on their seventh attempt. Jung Hae-in fought hard to the end, saying, "Practice is the only way to survive," but he could not get past the second stage.

Jung Hae-in then won over the older cast members as the youngest member who handled everything neatly and efficiently. He quickly took care of everything from choosing the lunch menu to making reservations, and he even found a shaved ice shop for dessert. After setting up a fan for the others, Yoo Jae-suk exclaimed, "Hae-in is doing big things. He's totally unbeatable." Yoo Yeon-seok added, "He's the son of Dongjak, so he's quick on his feet," bringing more laughter.

Jung Hae-in also mentioned his much-talked-about 'manager's younger brother.' He playfully introduced his brother as "my mom-made sidekick(?)" while also expressing his affection for the sibling who works with him as both family and manager.

The second local host was the Chung-Ang University American football club, the Blue Dragons. The club members energized the set with their deep love for American football and the passionate energy of youth.

The second gap game for them was 'Reverse Super Bowl,' in which players bounced a ball in relay to flip over all the plate cones. Heo Sung-tae, who had struggled in the previous game, said, "I think I can finish this in one shot," and turned things around by succeeding in both the first and second stages on just his fifth attempt.

But tension rose as they entered the final third stage, and mistakes kept piling up. As Heo Sung-tae said, "I'm sweating even when I'm not doing anything," Yoo Jae-suk made everyone laugh by saying, "Sung-tae plays villains a lot, but he's timid like me."

In the end, the second gap game also ended in disappointment at the third stage. Unable to hide his guilt, Heo Sung-tae said, "Please send me the club president's account number. I'll send money for pork belly," revealing a soft side that stood in stark contrast to his intense villain image.

Meanwhile, SBS's 'Whenever Possible,' which brings luck by finding brief gaps in everyday life with Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok, airs every Tuesday at 9 p.m.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.