Best Variety Program Award at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards Goes to 'Better Late Than Single'... Season 3 Confirmed

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 31st at Paradise City Club Chroma in Incheon. The team behind "Better Late Than Single," which won the Best Variety Program Award. Incheon = Reporter Song Jeong-heon

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Netflix's popular dating reality series "Better Late Than Single" has announced that Season 3 is in production.

With Season 3 now confirmed, "Better Late Than Single" is recruiting singles who are ready to take on their first-ever dating challenge.

PD Kim No-eun, who led the successful first and second seasons with a warm and affectionate perspective, will also direct Season 3. "Better Late Than Single" PD Kim No-eun said, "Thank you for supporting the first love journeys of lifelong singles across Seasons 1 and 2. It feels like the production team has been growing alongside the program. We have listened carefully to the many pieces of feedback, and we will return with an even more sincere and laughter-filled story."

"Better Late Than Single" won widespread love for its first season, which opened a new chapter in dating reality shows by following awkward but deeply sincere lifelong singles as they took on their first romantic challenges. Season 2 also drew strong attention, showcasing a more candid and unpredictable love line that highlighted the show's appeal as an immersive dating variety program.

The driving force behind the show's popularity was the sincerity of its cast. As the singles went through countless trial-and-error moments while navigating unfamiliar emotions and building love, their transformations resonated with viewers and inspired heartfelt support.

Their ups and downs, from offering unsolicited advice to making unexpectedly bold moves that sparked excitement, created a special kind of fun unique to "Better Late Than Single." That appeal helped the show win the Best Variety Program Award at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards.

Casting for "Better Late Than Single 3" begins today, the 19th. Any lifelong single in their 20s or 30s who dreams of experiencing first love can apply, and more details are available through Netflix South Korea's official social media channels.

"Better Late Than Single" is a makeover dating reality show that follows lifelong singles with zero dating experience but sky-high expectations as they take on their first love challenge, offering both empathy and plenty of unsolicited advice.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.