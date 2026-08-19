Park Bo-kyung of the "Blue Dragon Couple" Shares a Story More Dramatic Than a Drama with Jin Seon-kyu on "You Quiz on the Block"

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards were held on the 31st at CHROMA in Paradise City, Incheon. Park Bo-kyung, who won the Best Supporting Actress award, and her husband Jin Seon-kyu react in surprise. Incheon = Reporter

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Park Bo-kyung, one half of the "Blue Dragon couple," will share touching moments ranging from her love story with her husband Jin Seon-kyu to her acceptance speech after winning Best Supporting Actress at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards.

Episode 356 of tvN's "You Quiz on the Block," airing at 8:45 p.m. on the 19th, will feature Jeon Joo-yeon, the world's first Korean World Barista Champion who turned Busan into a coffee city with a single cafe; comedy duo Kim Dae-hee and Kim Jun-ho, who helped lead the golden age of public comedy for 27 years; actress Park Bo-kyung, who won Best Supporting Actress at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards; and chefs Lee Yeon-bok and Yoo Bang-nyeong, longtime friends of 40 years who met as rivals on "Street Restaurant Fighter."

Jeon Joo-yeon, CEO of Momos Coffee, who turned Busan into a coffee city with one cafe, will meet Yoo Jae-suk. Jeon, who became the first Korean to win the World Barista Championship in 2019, is set to reveal the story of her relentless rise. Viewers will hear about her grueling journey from 2007, when the word "barista" was still unfamiliar to many, as she started as a part-time worker in a storage room of just 13 square meters and grew the business into a cafe with annual sales of 32 billion won and a global ranking of No. 22. The episode will also highlight the survival strategies she used during the rapid expansion of coffee franchises. Stories include how she unexpectedly became known as a "waffle hotspot," her determination to visit coffee-growing regions such as Ethiopia and Colombia despite flights of more than 30 hours, and her tips for enjoying coffee at its best. The broadcast will also cover how the cafe became a must-visit stop for foreign tourists in Busan and the full story of Jeon's decade-long challenge that led her to become the world's No. 1 barista.

Comedy duo Kim Dae-hee and Kim Jun-ho, who helped usher in the golden age of public comedy, will appear together on "You Quiz." As founding figures of "Gag Concert," the two created countless hit segments and catchphrases, and they will share behind-the-scenes stories of nearly 30 years together despite their completely different personalities. The episode will also reveal news about Kim Dae-hee's daughter, who was accepted into a college of Korean medicine, as well as Kim Jun-ho's recent update after filming, when he shared the happy news that he is an "expectant father." In addition, viewers will hear all about the Busan International Comedy Festival (BICF), which the two have continued to run together for 14 years, their legendary records as the No. 1 and No. 2 most frequent guests on "Gag Concert" over its 1,000-episode run, and the surprising story of Kim Dae-hee, the last generation to perform a segment with Yoo Jae-suk. Kim Dae-hee's success with his second heyday through his channel "Kkondaehee," which has more than 2 million subscribers, Kim Jun-ho's unusual business ideas as a so-called "champion of starting projects," and an unexpected dispute over Yoo Jae-suk's good deeds are also expected to bring plenty of laughter. Their friendship, built over nearly 30 years, will also be featured. In particular, a heartfelt text message Kim Jun-ho sent to Kim Dae-hee, who returned early from overseas filming after learning that his father was critically ill, is set to move viewers.

Viewers will also meet actress Park Bo-kyung, who won Best Supporting Actress at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards after a 10-year pause in her career. Park, who supported Jin Seon-kyu's appearance on "You Quiz" four years ago, will now take center stage herself, while a surprise interview with Jin Seon-kyu cheering on his wife adds extra meaning. The story of how the two, who met as seniors and juniors at K-Arts and built their dreams together in Daehak-ro, each won Blue Dragon trophies 16 years after marriage and completed their matching trophy couple set is also drawing attention. Along with her much-talked-about acceptance speech, "Honey, today is day 1," the episode will reveal Jin Seon-kyu's emotional behind-the-scenes reaction at the awards ceremony, where he cried even more than his wife, as well as Yoo Jae-suk's account of how he was moved on site. The broadcast will also include the unexpected story of how Park ran off to play claw machines right after winning, along with behind-the-scenes details from the filming of "The Art of Sarah," which brought her the joy of the award.

Her unexpected love story with her husband Jin Seon-kyu, a deeply emotional man, will also draw attention. The episode will cover their early married life, when they could not even afford a single grain of rice and had to sell her mother's gold necklace, as well as Jin Seon-kyu's inner struggles as a breadwinner living under financial hardship. It will also share the story of Park Bo-kyung, a practical, resilient wife who did everything she could to protect her husband's dream in any situation. In particular, Park spent 10 years raising their two children while her husband rose to prominence first, and her journey back to acting after a long hiatus is expected to be moving. The episode will explore why she was overwhelmed with emotion when she returned to Daehak-ro for the first time after giving birth, along with the couple's sincere support for each other's dreams. Park's warm encouragement for working mothers who have faced similar struggles is also expected to resonate deeply.

The story of chefs Lee Yeon-bok and Yoo Bang-nyeong, longtime friends of 40 years who met as rivals on "Street Restaurant Fighter," will also be featured. The two legends of Korean Chinese cuisine, with a combined 109 years of culinary experience, will share stories of their similar yet different lives in the field. The episode will reveal the honest journeys of Lee Yeon-bok, who began delivering food at age 13, and Yoo Bang-nyeong, who started working at a relative's Chinese restaurant in Gongju at age 14, as they rose to become masters of their craft. Viewers will also hear about how the two survived those harsh times, often described as an "age of savagery," as well as Lee Yeon-bok's legendary transformation from the "Can Killer" to the "Grim Reaper." The broadcast will also offer behind-the-scenes stories from "Street Restaurant Fighter" that have never been shared elsewhere, along with the pair's unexpected chemistry. Watching them, Yoo Jae-suk joked, "There isn't much chemistry, but it's fun," calling it "no-chemistry, all-fun" and adding to the laughter.

In particular, the sons of the two chefs, who are carrying on the family tradition in Chinese cuisine, will appear on the show and share stories about their fathers from the closest perspective. The episode will also feature a revenge match from "Street Restaurant Fighter" taking place on "You Quiz," adding more excitement. A legendary jjajang showdown will unfold between Lee Yeon-bok's "Yuseul Jjajang" and Yoo Bang-nyeong's "Five-Color Cold Jjajang." The broadcast will include a must-watch cooking battle presented by the masters themselves, along with Yoo Jae-suk's enthusiastic mukbang. The question of whose jjajang will be chosen by Yoo Jae-suk, a devoted noodle lover, is raising anticipation for the episode.

tvN's "You Quiz on the Block" airs every Wednesday at 8:45 p.m.

Reporter Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.